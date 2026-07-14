New KSD mayor’s reign set to be short-lived

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SPU portfolio head Busiswa Mbiyo(back on the left), senior magistrate Lonwabo Kondlo, acting KSD municipal manager Fundisile Guleni and corporate services MMC Liemakatso Molakalaka. Sitting from left to right; public transport,community safety and liaison portfolio head Noluyolo Mayi,budget and treasury MMC Zukisa Gana,KSD mayor Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo,council speaker Nomamfengu Siyo-Sokutu and intergovernmental relations,planning and research MMC Yanga Gwadiso during the announcement of a new mayoral committee by Dudumayo this week.Picture:SUPPLIED

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After being voted in as the new King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) mayor two weeks ago, Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo’s tenure will not extend beyond the November 4 local government elections.

The ANC appears not to have any plans to keep him in office beyond that period.

Despite coming into office amid much fanfare earlier this month, Dudumayo will not don the KSD mayoral chain again after the municipal elections as he was not one of those interviewed by the national ANC on Monday.

Dudumayo ascended to the mayoral throne on July 3, after being voted in by the majority of the KSD council, replacing former mayor Nyaniso Nelani who resigned recently.

His resignation came just days after he appeared in court facing fraud and corruption charges related to the alleged misuse of municipal funds to attend an ANC event in KwaZulu-Natal in 2024, allegedly under the pretence that he was attending a government event.

Nelani appeared in court alongside four others, including the municipality’s administration boss, Ngamela Pakade, his former personal assistant Sibongile Moyi, former CFO Fudumele Jiholo and deputy minister Zoleka Capa’s former personal assistant Cwenga Songelwa.

After taking over the reins, Dudumayo appointed a new mayoral committee last week.

However, he was not among those the ANC scrutinised on Monday to take over after the November local government elections.

Former president Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Nkosi Mandla Mandela, a former ANC MP, is tipped as a favourite and possible next mayor of the Mthatha-based municipality.

Mandela, together with OR Tambo district mayoral committee member Nomthandazo Mdledle and former KSD mayoral committee member Zoliswa Madyibi, were interviewed for the KSD mayoral seat at KuGompo City on Monday.

They are part of almost 20 other shortlisted candidates vying for the mayoral chain in five Eastern Cape strategic towns, with the interviews kicking off in KuGompo City on Monday.

Attempts to get comment from Dududmayo were unsuccessful.

On Monday and Tuesday, a national ANC panel, led by NEC member and international relations and co-operation deputy minister Thandi Moraka will interview potential mayors for municipalities such as KSD, Enoch Mgijima, Makana, Port St Johns (PSJ) and Ndlambe.

The two-day process at a KuGompo City beachfront hotel will see 19 shortlisted candidates staking their claim to only five first citizen seats in municipalities the ANC has described as strategic towns.

On Monday, interviews for PSJ, KSD and Enoch Mgijima municipality took place, with the candidates for Makana and Ndlambe set to appear before the interviewing panel on Tuesday.

Moraka’s panel also consists of ANC NEC member and public works and infrastructure deputy minister Sihle Zikalala and former ANC Youth League leader and home affairs deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza.

Five candidates each for PSJ and the Ndlambe municipality are set for close scrutiny, while three candidates each from KSD, Enoch Mgijima and Makana, are vying for the mayoral seats in the respective municipalities.

ANC acting national spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli confirmed the interviewing process was in full swing in all provinces, saying the party’s national leadership would announce the successful candidates after the process was completed.

“There were a number of streams invited to nominate candidates, including the party’s regional executive committees, provincial executive committees, our three leagues and our alliance partners Cosatu and Sanco, while there was also an opportunity for public nominations or self-nomination in the case of metros.

“Out of this process, more than 1,500 nominations, with about 200-plus unique nominees, where most nominees received multiple nominations, were received and entered into a consolidated longlist.

“The shortlisting process followed, with the review of nominee CVs done one by one.

“Such was based on prescribed criteria in our guidelines, such as leadership capabilities, governance, management, public sector/representative, organisational experience and whether candidates possessed ⁠post-matric qualification or equivalent.

“Then special attention was paid to gender balance, youth and sector representation,” Mhlauli said.

While the ANC has established a number of interviewing panels for strategic cities and other smaller municipalities, those setting their sights on leading the country’s metropolitan municipalities, are currently being interviewed by the party’s national top-seven leadership, with Mhlauli saying this process was set to be concluded this week.

Daily Dispatch