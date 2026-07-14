OR Tambo orders more water tankers as residents wait for lasting fix

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OR Tambo municipality has moved to procure 10 new water tanker trucks. Picture:

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Just more than a month after OR Tambo officials were hauled before the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) over the district’s persistent water crisis, the municipality has moved to procure 10 new water tanker trucks.

The move marks the second time in five years that the embattled municipality has sought to bolster its tanker fleet, having bought a similar number of trucks for about R15m in 2021.

The tender for the supply of 10 water tankers was advertised on Friday, weeks after mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana and municipal manager Basil Phumlani Mase appeared before the SAHRC to answer questions over long-standing complaints of unreliable water supply across parts of the Ingquza Hill, Port St Johns and King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipalities.

Residents told the commission they had endured dry taps for years and were forced to rely on unsafe water sources.

The commission also ordered the municipality to submit, within 14 days, a detailed plan outlining timelines for water projects and how it intended addressing communities still without access to water.

Provincial commissioner Dr Eileen Carter told municipal leaders the commission wanted a plan for the estimated 45% of households across the district still without reliable water.

The latest procurement has raised questions about whether the municipality’s decision was prompted by the commission’s intervention.

Municipal spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane denied any link.

“The procurement of additional water tanker trucks has no connection to the subpoena issued by the South African Human Rights Commission,” she said.

“It has always been in the interest of the municipality to strengthen its water service delivery capacity.

“The procurement forms part of ongoing efforts to replace an ageing fleet and improve the municipality’s ability to respond to water service delivery needs across the district.”

Kolwane said the procurement process had begun long before the SAHRC hearing and followed normal planning, budgeting and supply chain management processes.

She said the tanker fleet bought in 2021 had been extensively used across the district but some vehicles had become unsuitable for the district’s terrain and operational demands.

The municipality currently owns 15 water tankers, of which 12 are operational, while three are undergoing repairs.

Kolwane said vehicle availability changed regularly as trucks were serviced and repaired.

“The municipality services a vast geographic area comprising approximately nine towns and numerous rural communities, all of which rely on the same fleet for water carting interventions when required,” she said.

“This places significant demand on the available fleet and underscores the need to continuously strengthen operational capacity.”

She declined to disclose how much the municipality expected to spend on the new fleet.

The municipality’s water challenges have long been under scrutiny.

Stats SA’s 2022 census, released in 2023, found that the Eastern Cape had the country’s second-highest proportion of households without access to piped water, with 19.5% relying on alternative sources.

The OR Tambo, Alfred Nzo and Amathole districts were identified as among the worst affected.

The census also showed that only 17.6% of households had piped water inside their yards, while 13.4% accessed water from communal standpipes or taps outside their properties.

Many rural households continued to rely on rivers, dams and streams shared with livestock.

During last month’s SAHRC proceedings, Ngqondwana said the municipality budgeted about R10m annually for outsourced water tanker services but had reduced spending on private contractors.

He alleged some contractors had encouraged community protests because they benefited financially from prolonged water shortages.

Mthatha businessman and Eastern Cape Chamber of Business secretary-general Dr Andile Nontso said water tankers should never become a substitute for permanent infrastructure.

“Water tankers should always be used as a last resort, when all possibilities have been explored and failed,” he said.

“Water outages affect businesses and chase away potential investors who could create much-needed jobs in the district.

“The municipality must guarantee citizens water as a fundamental human right.”

Ngqondwana said the municipality remained committed to improving access to clean drinking water and that the additional tankers should be viewed as part of broader efforts to strengthen service delivery.

“As a water services authority serving a vast and predominantly rural district, we must continuously plan ahead and invest in the resources required to respond to service delivery demands, infrastructure breakdowns, vandalism, adverse weather conditions and other operational challenges that may affect water supply,” he said.

“Our focus remains on improving our ability to respond effectively when communities experience water supply interruptions and ensuring that we are better positioned to deliver services to the people of the OR Tambo District Municipality.”

Daily Dispatch