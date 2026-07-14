Skateboard park pioneer’s mission to keep children safe at risk

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Businessman Jonathan Schutte, has invested his own money into creating four skate parks across Buffalo City. Picture: ISTOCK

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When KuGompo City businessman Jonathan Schutte saw children skateboarding on busy roads because they had nowhere else to do so, he decided to build safe facilities himself.

Over the past two decades, the 51-year-old owner of Jono’s Skate Shop has invested his own money into creating four skate parks across Buffalo City, giving young people a place to skateboard, ride BMX bikes and scooters away from traffic.

But while his efforts have kept the sport alive locally, many of the facilities have disappeared over the years, and the city’s only remaining skate park now faces an uncertain future.

Schutte said his involvement began more than 20 years ago when he helped establish a portable skate park on the city’s beachfront, near the aquarium.

“There were no public skateboard parks in East London, so we created a portable one.

“I brought the skaters together and got involved with the project,” he said.

When that facility closed, he rented space at Turnbull Park in the city centre and built another wooden skate park.

It operated for several years before repeated vandalism forced its closure.

“Wood was stolen and burned, and eventually I had no choice but to close it,” he said.

Before Hemingways Mall was built, Schutte was given permission to use part of the old parking area, where he reconstructed the skate park at his own expense.

That facility also had to be dismantled once construction of the shopping centre began about 12 years ago.

His biggest investment came when he approached Hamilton’s Sports Club in Selborne, where a neglected tennis court stood unused.

“They agreed to provide the space and I donated about R150,000 of my own money to build the park,” Schutte said.

The facility has since become the only dedicated skate park in the city, attracting skateboarders, BMX riders and scooter enthusiasts, as well as families who spend time there watching their children.

“It’s the only safe place where people can go, and it’s not just for skateboarding, because families come and sit there while their children ride.”

However, the future of the park is now uncertain after the club indicated it may remove it to make way for new racket courts.

“That’s very heartbreaking because it was all at my expense, and now I’m going to lose all that,” he said.

Schutte feels the land, which belongs to the municipality and is leased by the club, should instead be set aside as a permanent public skate park.

“Maybe the municipality could cut out that little section and turn it into a public skateboard park.

“Then it wouldn’t be part of the club and everybody could use it,” he said.

Last year, another skate park was built at the former Waterworld site at the Grand Prix track in West Bank.

Schutte assisted with its design, while a fellow skateboarder built it.

But after the Waterworld project closed, the completed facility was left unused.

“It’s a beautiful little skateboard park, but nobody is allowed to use it.

“That’s really upsetting because I don’t know what’s going to happen to it,” he said.

Schutte, who has been skateboarding since he was 13, said he had never expected anything in return for his efforts.

“I’ve always had a passion for skateboarding. It’s been my passion to create a facility where youngsters can be safe and skateboard,” he said.

He funds the projects through his small business, despite the cost.

“I’m not making millions, but for me, sponsoring a park was a huge commitment, but I felt the young people needed somewhere safe to go.”

Today, between 30 and 40 people use the remaining facility, particularly during school holidays, when visitors from outside KuGompo also use it.

“I’d like it to be open for everybody, and if people knew they could use it freely, I think many more youngsters would make use of it.”

Quinn Van Wyk, who nominated Schutte for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes accolade, said Schutte had helped shape the local skateboarding scene.

“Johno, as he is commonly known, has followed his passion for skateboarding since high school and is still pushing in his early 50s,” Van Wyk said.

He recalled that before the internet, local skateboarders relied on imported magazines and VHS tapes to learn new tricks.

Schutte and his friends were already producing their own skateboarding videos in the 1990s, which inspired many younger skaters.

“My older brother had dubbed copies of these and we used to watch them before going out skating on weekends.

“The videos were inspirational as well as informational.”

Van Wyk said Schutte later became a sponsored skateboarder and was featured in Blunt magazine.

Seeing how difficult it was to find quality skateboarding equipment, he started selling skateboards and accessories from his parents’ lounge in Berea, before opening a dedicated shop that continues to serve customers across KuGompo and beyond.

“He has also established a safe environment, a skate park on the unused tennis courts at Hamilton Club.

“The facility was built and is still maintained and operated by him and other local skaters,” Van Wyk said.

“This is a great example of someone who found their calling in life, created the entire local scene and built a career and a family around it.

“Skateboarding has never been mainstream, and it doesn’t care about age, gender, race or politics.”

Van Wyk said for many young people, skateboarding provided more than a sport.

“We found skateboarding as a form of transport, an outlet and a form of creative expression, while keeping active outdoors.”

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