WATCH | Mr Moloto in court for allegedly burning property of rival drug rehab centre

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Limpopo rehab centre owner popularly known as Mr Moloto allegedly set fire to the property belonging to a rival rehab centre. He was charged with two counts of malicious damage to property.

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The prominent businessman and rehab centre owner popularly known as Mr Moloto is on Tuesday appearing at the Polokwane magistrate’s court in connection with two cases of malicious damage to property.

It is alleged that last month Moloto set alight a “Rehabilitation Centre” signboard in Ladanna, before proceeding to Seshego where he allegedly burnt a Toyota Hilux vehicle. Police say the fire extensively damaged the vehicle and spread to a portion of the house, where seven occupants were asleep at the time. Neighbours managed to extinguish the flames.

Phillimon Moloto, who owns Limpopo Anti-Drugs, Gangsterism, and Crime (Ladgac), has amassed a huge following on social media for operating a rehab centre and recording himself going to the homes of addicts, picking them up and taking them to the centre.

Ladgag owner popularly known as Mr Moloto has been arrested for allegedly burning properties of a rival rehab centre known as Ladgac Lebo in Polokwane, Limpopo. Speaking outside court, Ladgac Lebo manager Daniel Lekganyane says Mr Moloto must not be released on bail because he… pic.twitter.com/SfmN9N6uX9 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 14, 2026

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, Moloto was arrested at his house in the Welgelegen suburb of Polokwane.

“According to the investigation, at about 4.30am, an unknown suspect allegedly set alight a signboard of ‘Rehabilitation Centre’ in Ladanna, next to Dendron Road. The suspect then allegedly proceeded to Seshego Zone 3, where a Toyota Hilux Extended Cab was set alight.

“The fire extensively damaged the vehicle and spread to a portion of the house, where seven occupants were asleep. Neighbours acted swiftly and managed to extinguish the flames before further damage or injuries could occur. The estimated value of the damage is approximately R800,000,” said Ledwaba.

Moloto briefly appeared at Seshego magistrate’s court on Tuesday morning. The case was then transferred to Polokwane magistrate’s court so it could be consolidated with the second case.

Outside court, some of the people Moloto works with had gathered in his support.

On the other side, a group of people gathered to support the owner of the breakaway rehab centre, whose property he allegedly burnt and who said he must not be granted bail.

The group belonged to Ladgac Lebo, which is owned by Lebo Rachidi.

Manager of Ladgac Lebo, Daniel Lekganyane, expressed anger over the incident.

“We need justice for Lebo and we must protect Lebo. We must protect our community. No bail for Mr Moloto,” said Lekganyane.

“No bail for the suspect, and this must set an example to the community that people must not do wrong things.”

He said that some of the people he was in court with were patients of Ladgac Lebo and that “they are very angry”.

“Mr Moloto has put many lives in danger.”

Sowetan