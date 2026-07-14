Young employees ‘more vulnerable to occupational injuries’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In construction, hazards include working at height, moving machinery, electrical risks, falling objects and changing site conditions. Illustration:

Story audio is generated using AI

Young employees are increasingly vulnerable to injury from occupational and workplace hazards, especially in construction, signalling serious gaps in safety education and protocols for inexperienced workers.

This is according to Nazeer Hoosen, CEO of the Federated Employers Mutual Assurance Company. He said young construction workers often enter the workplace with limited practical experience and exposure to occupational health and safety (OHS) principles.

He said according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), young workers are more vulnerable to non-fatal occupational injuries than their older peers, especially in the construction sector.

“The ILO reports young workers aged 15 to 24 experience up to 40% higher rates of non-fatal occupational injuries than older workers. In construction, where hazards such as working at height, moving machinery, electrical risks, falling objects and changing site conditions are part of daily operations, this vulnerability demands focused attention.”

The warning comes amid increased vigilance around workplace injuries, deaths and other wellness risks.

Many young people arrive on site without a basic understanding of workplace hazards, personal protective equipment, emergency procedures and the importance of reporting unsafe conditions — Nazeer Hoosen, Federated Employers Mutual Assurance Company CEO

Hoosen said structured on-boarding, ongoing training, visible supervision and mentorship are essential.

“Common risk factors include insufficient supervision, limited hands-on training, a lack of hazard recognition skills, poor communication, deadline pressures and uncertainty about workers’ rights and responsibilities.”

He said specialists advocate that safety awareness begins earlier, before young people enter high-risk sectors.

Basic workplace safety can also be introduced as a school-level life skill.

“One of the major challenges facing the industry is that OHS education is often introduced only after a young person has entered the workplace. By then there may already be gaps in safety awareness, risk perception and confidence.

“This reactive approach places unnecessary pressure on employers, supervisors and new workers. It also means many young people arrive on site without a basic understanding of workplace hazards, personal protective equipment, emergency procedures and the importance of reporting unsafe conditions.”

TimesLIVE