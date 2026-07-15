‘Anda’s life mattered’: Family demands justice after woman shot in cold blood

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Anda Mlondleni was murdered in Berea on Monday. Picture:

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The family of 32-year-old Anda Mlondleni, affectionately known as “Peach”, is demanding justice after she was shot dead in broad daylight in Berea, KuGompo City, on Monday.

Mlondleni’s sister, Asive Wushe, said the family wanted the police to thoroughly investigate the case and ensure that whoever was responsible was brought to book.

“As a family, we are seeking justice for our sister.

“We do not want the case to be discarded or taken lightly.

“My sister did not deserve to die the way she did,” Wushe said.

“Anda’s life mattered. She was more than a victim. She was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a friend, and a woman whose life was taken far too soon.

“We will continue to seek the truth. We will continue to demand justice.”

Wushe described her sister as a loving, kind-hearted introvert who preferred spending time with family.

“My sister was a loving person. She did not have many friends and was mostly close to our cousins and siblings.

“She was an introvert who preferred being indoors rather than going out,” she said.

Mlondleni is survived by her mother and siblings.

“She was fun to be with and always full of laughter. She made sure everyone around her was happy and okay,” Wushe said.

The sisters had spoken shortly before the shooting while Mlondleni was waiting for an e-hailing vehicle.

“When I arrived at the scene, her body was already covered.

“I am devastated. Our mother is not coping at all, although she is trying to be strong.

“The only thing we want is justice for Anda.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said Cambridge police had opened a murder case.

Gantana said Mlondleni had attended a meeting at her former employer’s premises in Berea and was walking along Scherwitz Road at about 10.30am when she was approached by an unknown man.

“It is alleged that the man produced a firearm and shot the victim.

“When she fell to the ground, the man … shot her twice more at close range.

“He then robbed the victim of her cellphone and fled on foot,” Gantana said.

Emergency services declared Mlondleni dead at the scene.

The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.

Police have appealed to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Even the smallest detail could be crucial in solving this case,” Gantana said.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said the second gunshot drew people from nearby offices.

“The second gunshot was the one that made people come out of their offices to see what was happening.

“That’s when I saw her body lying there.

“The suspect wasn’t even running after what he did; he just walked away,” the witness said.

Another witness said the shooting had shattered residents’ sense of security.

“We are very traumatised by what happened because we thought this suburb was safe.

“Now someone has been killed in broad daylight.”

Daily Dispatch