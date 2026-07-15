Bring traditional leaders on board to address illegal migration, king urges

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The fight against illegal foreign nationals will only succeed if the government works closely with traditional leaders, AmaXhosa King Ahlangene Vulikhaya Sigcawu says.

Sigcawu argues that rural communities already have established systems to monitor who enters and lives in their areas.

Almost a month after President Cyril Ramaphosa met kings, queens and other traditional leaders on June 27 and 28 to seek their assistance in dealing with migration, Sigcawu said traditional leaders were already moving to implement the proposals discussed.

He called for urgent capacity-building at community level and said the presidency’s plan would only succeed if traditional leaders were fully integrated into its implementation.

“We are hopeful that if the government fully implements the contents of the document presented by the presidency to us, the contentious challenge of illegal foreign nationals will be efficiently handled,” he said.

Sigcawu said traditional leaders dealt with migration issues daily and should not be sidelined.

“As the people who are at the coalface of the community with foreign nationals in the rural areas, legal or otherwise, we believe that collaboration with traditional leaders will assist a great deal in handling this matter and defuse unnecessary tensions,” he said.

He said tensions often arose when communities believed the government was absent and argued that involving kings, queens, senior traditional leaders and headmen would help prevent vigilantism.

The king called for the strengthening of the headman system, saying it had long helped maintain peace and accountability in rural communities.

“In rural areas, we already have an established system where any new person in the community is reported to the headman and accounted for,” he said.

“We need to reinforce this established tradition because it has kept peace in our rural communities.”

He stressed that the system was not about excluding people but ensuring communities knew who was living among them so that services could be planned and disputes avoided.

Sigcawu proposed a nationwide capacity-building programme for traditional leaders, including workshops on immigration laws and documentation requirements.

“With this current challenge of illegal foreigners, it will be worthwhile and assist that the government conduct workshops on what documentation is required of a foreigner arriving at a community.

“This will ease the verification process right at the community level,” he said.

“Such workshops should include equipping traditional leaders with all immigration laws required to handle the issue of foreign nationals, illegal or otherwise.”

He said trained headmen would not enforce immigration laws themselves but would be able to verify documents and refer suspected illegal immigrants to home affairs or the Border Management Authority.

His comments come amid months of anti-illegal immigration mobilisation across the country.

The March and March movement, led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has called for undocumented migrants to leave SA, with protests already resulting in departures.

Contralesa provincial chair and MP Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana backed Sigcawu’s proposal.

“It is necessary that the state must strengthen laws regulating migrants and empower the institution of traditional leadership, to ensure that all persons within their areas of jurisdiction are properly registered in accordance with the laws of the republic and are known to all great places,” Nonkonyana said.

Addressing traditional leaders in June, Ramaphosa said they had a crucial role in promoting stability and social cohesion.

“As the traditional sovereigns of many of our people, as leaders who command deep trust and moral authority, you are well placed to speak out against intolerance and instability,” he said.

He acknowledged public concerns about jobs, safety and pressure on public services, but stressed that only authorised officials could enforce immigration laws.

“I must make it clear that only the authorised government officials may act against violations of the law, including violations of our immigration laws.

“No other person is allowed, for example, to confront someone in the street to demand proof of nationality,” Ramaphosa said.

“We know that South Africans are not xenophobic ... We will not allow groups to use the legitimate concerns of South Africans to destabilise our country through inciting lawlessness and violence.”

Sigcawu’s intervention comes as amaMpondo King Ndamase Ndamase and AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini pursue a parallel initiative aimed at engaging regional leaders, including Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, on migration and cross-border co-operation.

Meanwhile, justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the government had processed more than 53,000 foreign nationals for deportation or voluntary repatriation between mid-June and early July.

Most were from Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, though citizens from countries including Nigeria, Uganda and Kenya were also deported or repatriated.

The campaign forms part of Ramaphosa’s five-point migration plan, announced in June, which aims to strengthen border security, tighten immigration enforcement and reform SA’s migration system.

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