Former Border player spreads the love for hockey

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Since 2019, former Border representative, Hubert Oliphant has been running the Modify Hockey progamme in Breidbach Primary school in Qonce where he introduced more than 300 children aged between five and 18 to the sport while creating an inclusive space for young players of all abilities. Picture: Sino Majangaza

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Since 2019, former Border hockey representative Hubert Oliphant has introduced more than 300 children aged between five and 18 to the sport through his modified hockey programme.

Held at Breidbach Primary School in Qonce, it has created an inclusive environment, where youngsters of all abilities can learn, compete and grow.

The initiative aims to develop hockey skills, encourage participation and provide children with a safe space through sport.

Through the Breidbach Hockey Club, which competes in the Buffalo City League, Oliphant and a team of volunteers coach players from under-9 to under-18 level while introducing hockey to pupils at Breidbach Primary and Breidbach High School.

The programme has expanded beyond Qonce, attracting children from KuGompo City, Ntabozuko and surrounding areas, with several players earning selection for Border provincial teams.

“What makes our programme different is that we believe in starting at the foundation phase,” Oliphant said.

“If the foundation hasn’t been laid properly, you won’t get good players coming through.

“It’s like when a baby is small, they must crawl before they can walk.

“We focus on teaching the basics first because that’s where everything starts.”

A former South African hockey development player with more than 40 years’ involvement in the sport, Oliphant has become one of Border Hockey’s leading development figures.

He also serves as a referee and foundation phase facilitator, while regularly visiting neighbouring schools to promote modified hockey as part of physical education.

He also helped establish modified hockey hubs in Tsholomnqa, Mdantsane and Komani, expanding the game into communities where children previously had little exposure to hockey.

One of his biggest achievements was securing a second-hand artificial hockey surface from Dale College, which was installed on the concrete quad at Breidbach Primary School.

The facility now hosts weekly training sessions, Hockey5s matches and holiday programmes.

Oliphant said accessibility remained central to the programme.

“We don’t charge our children,” he said.

“They come from our community, so we make sure they can participate without paying. Hockey must be available to everyone.”

The programme, however, faces financial challenges.

“It costs around R10,000 for one child to represent Border, and we simply don’t have those funds,” Oliphant said.

“We receive no sponsorships, so we organise bingo evenings, sell boerewors rolls and hold fundraising events to make sure our children don’t miss out on opportunities.”

Beyond hockey, Oliphant and his volunteers assist schools with physical education lessons, believing sport helps children build confidence, discipline and healthy lifestyles.

His dedication earned him a nomination by SA Hockey for Volunteer of the Year at the South African Sports Awards.

Oliphant said his greatest reward was seeing children develop both on and off the field.

“When young people are given the right foundation, they don’t only become better hockey players,” he said.

“They grow into confident young people who believe in themselves.”

Gary Dolley, who nominated Oliphant for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, praised his contribution to youth development.

“Mr Oliphant, a former Border and Sassa representative sportsman, has spent approximately five years investing his time and experience into developing young players at the grassroots level,” Dolley said.

“He founded a modified hockey club at Breidbach Primary School, where he created a functional Astroturf training area using borrowed and sponsored materials, an initiative that reflects his commitment despite limited resources.”

Dolley said Oliphant volunteered without remuneration and used his contacts within the South African Hockey Association to source equipment for children who would otherwise not have access to the sport.

His influence has also extended to schools including Dale College, where he has contributed to player development and performance.

“What sets Mr Oliphant apart is that his contribution goes far beyond coaching,” Dolley said.

“He is actively present in the lives of the children he mentors, often attending their matches to offer support and encouragement.

“He provides stability, guidance and a sense of belonging to many young people in the community.”

Parent Richardo Frits said his two daughters flourished after joining the programme following Oliphant’s invitation.

“At the time, my daughters were dealing with the emotional effects of a traumatic family situation,” he said.

“Through his mentorship, encouragement and consistent presence, their confidence, discipline and overall outlook on life improved significantly.”

Frits said his younger daughter was named player of the year at De Vos Malan Primary School, while his older daughter earned selection through her school for an international training opportunity in the Netherlands.

“I’m very proud of their achievements,” he said, “but mostly, I am grateful for the opportunity and support they received from the programme.”

Daily Dispatch