‘I’ll keep your memory alive’: Jayden Adams’ second baby mama pays tribute to late footballer

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Jody Solomons, the mother of the late Jayden Adams’ son, has paid a moving tribute to the footballer after his passing.

Adams, 25, died on July 11 at his home in Cape Town, shortly after representing Bafana Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Taking to Instagram, Solomons shared pictures and videos of Adams with their son, Jude, with an emotional caption.

“There are no words that can truly express the sadness I am feeling,” she wrote. “We didn’t always see eye to eye, and life took us down different paths, but none of that changes the fact that you were Jude’s father. That is something no-one can ever take away.”

Adams was father of Jude and his daughter Allaia, whom he shared with partner Aqueelah Adendorf.

In her post, Solomons made a promise to ensure the two siblings remain close.

“My heart breaks knowing Allaia and Jude will grow up without you,” Solomons said. “I promise to keep the bond between Jude and Allaia alive. I’ll make sure they grow up knowing each other and always remember the connection you wanted them to have. I’ll keep your memory alive through Jude and make sure he always knows who his father was.”

Reflecting on their history, Solomons expressed regret over how things turned out, noting that despite their differences, she never wished such a tragic fate on him.

“I never imagined we would have to say goodbye like this. No matter what happened between us, I never wished this for you. I wish things had been different. I wish you had more time. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift I could ever receive, our son. Through him, a part of you will always live on.”

Solomons’ tribute comes shortly after a similar tribute from Adendorf.

“There are no words to describe the pain I’m feeling,” Adendorf shared. “Rest in peace, my love. Thank you for every memory, every laugh, every hug, and every moment we shared. You were not only the love of my life but also my greatest supporter and my best friend.

“A part of my heart left with you, and I will carry your love with me forever. Until we meet again, I miss you every single day. Rest easy, my angel. I love you always and forever.”

TimesLIVE