Plans to upgrade Matatiele landing strip to small airport

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Alfred Nzo district municipal bosses are planning to upgrade a small airstrip in the heart of Matatiele into a proper airport to allow for light and medium aircraft as part of efforts to boost economic growth and provide alternative travel options for residents of the small Eastern Cape town. Picture:

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Residents of Matatiele and surrounding communities could soon be spared lengthy trips to Mthatha or Durban to catch flights if plans to upgrade the town’s landing strip into a small airport come to fruition.

Alfred Nzo District Municipality mayor Tsileng Sobuthongo announced the proposal while delivering her state of the district address in Matatiele last week, saying the project formed part of broader plans to improve infrastructure and stimulate economic growth.

She also unveiled plans for an aviation and drone technology training centre and a renewable manufacturing centre focused on lithium battery production in Ntabankulu.

Sobuthongo said the municipality had forged partnerships with several Chinese institutions to support the district’s development agenda.

“We are continuing to explore other areas of possible collaboration and partnership to drive cutting-edge development programmes,” she said.

“Through this partnership, we will also be sending students to China to further their studies, do internships and advanced workplace experience in their respective specialities.”

The announcement comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa said during a visit to Qamata Great Place near Cofimvaba last week that Alfred Nzo and OR Tambo remained among SA’s poorest districts, but were receiving major government investment to improve infrastructure and living conditions.

Matatiele’s existing municipal aerodrome, north of the town, has a single 1.3km tarred runway and is currently used mainly by private light aircraft, charter flights and occasional lodge feeder operations.

A feasibility study seen by the Dispatch found that Matatiele’s rugged terrain and remote location had limited connectivity, with inadequate transport infrastructure hampering the movement of people, goods and services, particularly during bad weather.

The study said unreliable air transport had constrained economic growth, delayed emergency responses and limited tourism and business opportunities.

Plans for the upgraded facility include a 1,200m runway capable of accommodating light to medium aircraft, including turboprops and small jets, a passenger terminal, parking facilities, emergency response services and a fuelling station.

Municipal spokesperson Luncedo Walaza had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

Matatiele Business Chamber president Zolile Mosweu welcomed the proposal, describing it as a potential catalyst for economic growth.

“This is a bold and visionary step that we believe can be a game-changer for our local economy,” he said.

“An operational airport in Matatiele will attract more investors, grow the economy and create much-needed jobs for our youth and community.

“Currently, businesses and investors are forced to rely on Durban for multiple flight connections, while Mthatha remains too expensive and inaccessible for many.”

Mosweu said a functional aerodrome would help position Matatiele as an attractive investment and tourism destination.

He also urged the municipality and its Chinese partners to work with local accredited skills development providers to roll out aviation training programmes.

“This will ensure the people of Matatiele and the Alfred Nzo region are equipped with the skills needed to benefit from opportunities in aviation, logistics, tourism and related industries,” he said.

“We call on the district executive mayor and council to move with speed from proposal to implementation.

“The business chamber stands ready to partner in mobilising the private sector and community in support of this development.”

The announcement has also sparked political debate, with both the DA and EFF claiming credit for first proposing the airport’s revival.

DA councillor Wonga Potwana said he had submitted an urgent motion on revitalising the landing strip in 2016.

“As the DA we welcome the partnership with the Chinese company to upgrade the landing strip.

“The nearest airports are in Mthatha and Durban, so this development will help attract investors and reduce travel time into the Alfred Nzo region,” he said.

EFF councillor Siseko Sikhafungana also claimed the proposal originated from his party.

“That was the motion of the EFF tabled by myself. We will be happy to see that development because Matatiele really needs a small airport,” he said.

He said the project could boost tourism given the town’s natural attractions and proximity to Lesotho, but questioned whether the municipality could deliver it.

“The district municipality is failing in its primary responsibility of providing clean drinking water to communities, so we do not trust them to bring the airport to reality,” he said.

ATM councillor Tshepo Letsie said he supported the concept but questioned whether it should take precedence over basic services.

“An argument may be made for an airport, but certainly not ahead of basic service delivery issues like water, roads, electricity and housing,” he said.

“I say in jest, the executive mayor is aspiring to punch above her weight on this one.”

Daily Dispatch