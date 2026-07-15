Police appoints team to probe March and March Gauteng leader’s murder

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Community members participating in the March and March movement march through Mthwalume, KwaZulu-Natal, on July 9 2026. The demonstration formed part of a nationwide campaign calling for stronger action on illegal immigration, crime, unemployment and other socio-economic challenges facing South African communities. Picture:

Police have appointed a multidisciplinary team to investigate the murder of March and March Gauteng leader Andile Mvuyiselwa Somgaxa.

Somgaxa was shot in the driveway of his home in Greenfield, Johannesburg, on July 3 and succumbed to his injuries in hospital on July 13.

Acting national commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane has strongly condemned the attack and assured the public that police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those responsible are identified, traced and brought to justice.

“The appointment of a multidisciplinary team underscores the seriousness with which SAPS is treating this matter. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding this murder and to ensure accountability,” said Dimpane.

Meanwhile, Dimpane has welcomed the arrest of five suspects in Lephalale, Limpopo, who allegedly posed as officials from the department of home affairs and unlawfully demanded the removal of foreign nationals from the Marapong township.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the incident involved a Nigerian national who was intimidated and forced to close his business after the group allegedly claimed that foreign nationals were not permitted to operate businesses in South Africa.

Mathe said the department of home affairs subsequently verified the individual’s documentation and confirmed that he was legally in the country and had valid documentation to run his business.

Dimpane has issued a stern warning to individuals and groups who continue to intimidate, harass and perpetrate violence against foreign nationals, stating that such actions are unlawful and will not be tolerated.

“The law applies equally to everyone. No individual or group has the authority to conduct immigration inspections, verify legal status, or remove people from communities. Those responsibilities rest solely with law enforcement agencies and relevant government departments,” said Dimpane.

TimesLIVE