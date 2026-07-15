Withheld Treasury funds released to Buffalo City

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The Buffalo City Metro has been cleared by the National Treasury to access its annual R1.29 billion equitable share allocation after the funds were initially withheld over the municipality's failure to address more than R640 million in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure (UIFWE). Picture: Supplied

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The Buffalo City Metro has been given the green light by the National Treasury to access its annual R1.29bn equitable share allocation after the grants were initially withheld over the city’s persistent failure to deal with unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure (UIFWE) amounting to more than R640m.

The development follows urgent engagements between the municipality, provincial government and National Treasury after the metro was among 69 municipalities across the country whose July equitable share transfers were frozen over governance and financial management failures.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane confirmed the breakthrough on Tuesday after convening a special local government accountability day session with municipalities affected by the funding freeze at the East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ).

Mabuyane said Buffalo City Metro had satisfied the National Treasury after presenting evidence of the corrective measures it had taken to address historical financial irregularities.

“BCM has actually satisfied the National Treasury. It’s a question of now the National Treasury processing the equitable share,” he said.

“Those officials who are present indicated that there is nothing outstanding. The documents have been submitted.”

It is understood that part of Buffalo City Metro’s submission included plans to institute disciplinary action against about 100 municipal employees linked to failures surrounding UIFWE exceeding R640m.

Last week, the National Treasury announced that it would withhold equitable share allocations from 69 municipalities nationwide because of persistent noncompliance with provisions of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

In the Eastern Cape, Buffalo City Metro, the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, Makana, Port St Johns, Sundays River Valley and Inxuba Yethemba municipalities were affected.

The withholding of the grants raised fears that already cash-strapped municipalities would struggle to deliver basic services if the matter was not resolved urgently.

Mabuyane said Tuesday’s meeting was called to ensure affected municipalities worked together with the provincial and national government to restore compliance and secure the release of the withheld funds.

“The objective of the session was to develop a coherent approach by the affected municipalities in the province to secure the withheld equitable transfers,” he said.

He warned that the Treasury’s decision had the potential to place municipalities under severe financial strain and ultimately affect residents who relied on local government for essential services.

“To us, this development has the potential to place additional strain on already constrained municipal finances, and it may in the long run impact the delivery of essential services to our communities if urgent corrective measures are not undertaken by the collective leadership of the province.

“As the provincial government, we cannot allow a situation where our people bear the consequences of governance and compliance shortcomings through disruptions in basic service delivery.”

He said the provincial government, together with the National Treasury and the provincial treasury, was providing technical and governance support to municipalities to ensure they met all legislative requirements.

“We are doing everything within our mandate in ensuring that these municipalities receive the technical and governance support to address the identified challenges, restore compliance and secure the release of these critical funds.

“It is through municipalities that our people experience the impact of government, whether through the provision of clean water, sanitation, electricity, roads, waste management, housing support and other essential services.”

Mabuyane also defended provincial interventions in struggling municipalities, saying constitutional interventions under sections 139 and 154 were beginning to produce results.

“Such interventions are not intended to undermine local government autonomy but to provide targeted support, oversight and guidance to municipalities that experience difficulties in fulfilling their constitutional and legislative obligations,” he said.

Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Luzuko Buku welcomed the Treasury’s decision to release the funds.

Buku said though the Treasury had initially indicated it would withhold the July 2026 transfer, the municipality’s proactive engagement and submission of additional supporting documents had addressed all outstanding concerns.

“This positive outcome is a testament to the substantive progress BCMM has made in addressing historical unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, as well as our unwavering commitment to sound financial governance,” he said.

He said the municipality was now in a position to accelerate infrastructure development and service delivery programmes.

“We would like to confirm that with this funding secured, the municipality is fully equipped to accelerate its development agenda that is aimed at bettering the lives of our residents, increasing the prospects of our businesses and all our stakeholders.”

According to Buku, the city intends using the funding to speed up road construction and maintenance, improve electricity infrastructure, expand access to water and sanitation services, improve refuse removal and strengthen internal governance systems.

“We will accelerate the programme of building, upgrading and maintaining robust road networks to facilitate economic growth and ease mobility.

“We are already aggressive on this front and the confirmation of these funds means that this work will continue unabated.

“We will continue to work on stabilising and improving our electricity supply infrastructure to reduce disruptions.

“We will ensure even more access to clean water and reliable sanitation services across all wards.

“We will further focus on improving the state of cleanliness in our city through sustained refuse removal and beautification programmes.

“Work will be done on strengthening our internal systems to build an even more efficient, responsive and accountable institution of service delivery.”

Equitable share is an unconditional, constitutionally mandated transfer of nationally raised revenue to municipalities.

It is intended to help municipalities provide free basic services such as water, sanitation and electricity to poor households while also funding essential administrative functions.

Unlike conditional grants, municipalities have considerable discretion over how equitable share allocations are spent, making them a critical source of operational funding.

While five Eastern Cape municipalities were penalised over failures to deal with UIFWE and implement consequence management, Inxuba Yethemba was red-flagged for adopting an unfunded budget during the 2025/2026 financial year.

Provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams said the affected municipalities had already begun implementing consequence management measures.

“Public administration or municipal administrations require astute administrators who are there to ensure there is development of systems and controls that will assist the municipality to account better to the public.

“Remember, in terms of Section 154, we are in Makana, and our officials are trying hard to ensure they share these best practices with Makana.

“But Makana has got a high turnover of senior management.”

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe, speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, also welcomed Mabuyane’s intervention, saying it was intended to protect residents from the consequences of governance failures.

“The intervention he has been trying to make is making sure that our citizens do not suffer.

“As Nelson Mandela Bay, we submitted both in December and again on June 26 to Treasury our responses relating to how we are going to lessen the UIFWE.

“We have also taken to council 10 issues that would assist in the management and controls of dealing with UIFWE.

“So, we are of the view that with all these actions there are going to be tangible outcomes.”

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