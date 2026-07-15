WSU introduces platform to boost career prospects of graduates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu (WSU) is hoping to improve graduate employment prospects and strengthen ties with former students through a new digital platform that will connect alumni, employers and the university.

The Graduate, Alumni, Tracking and Engagement (GATE) Portal, developed by WSU alumnus and staff member Kgaugelo Mmakola, will allow the university to track graduate outcomes while creating a central platform for employment opportunities, mentorship, networking and professional development.

The university believes the portal will also provide valuable data to help shape academic programmes and ensure they remain aligned with labour market needs.

Alumni Relations Office acting director Sandiso Mbongo said the platform was created to address fragmented systems previously used to engage graduates.

“The GATE Portal was inspired by Walter Sisulu University’s commitment to strengthening lifelong relationships with its graduates while responding to the evolving needs of higher education,” Mbongo said.

“The university recognised that graduate information, alumni engagement, employability initiatives and employer partnerships were often managed through separate processes.

“The portal addresses these challenges by providing a single, integrated platform that connects graduates, alumni, employers, strategic partners, faculties and the university.”

Unlike previous alumni initiatives, which relied mainly on separate databases, surveys and events, the portal allows graduates to update their own profiles, record employment information, connect with employers, access career opportunities and participate in mentorship programmes.

Mmakola said the project was especially meaningful because he was once a WSU student himself.

“I arrived at Walter Sisulu University as a student with dreams, uncertainty and many challenges.

“Today, I have the privilege of developing a platform that will support thousands of graduates throughout their careers.

“Looking back, I realise that every opportunity I received, prepared me for this moment,” he said.

Mbongo said the university would launch an awareness campaign through email, SMS, social media, alumni events, faculty networks and employer partnerships to encourage graduates from different generations to register.

“The success of the GATE Portal depends on the active participation of our graduates and alumni,” he said.

“We also want graduates to see real value in the platform.

“It offers employment opportunities, entrepreneurship support, networking, mentorship, career development services and professional engagement.

“It is not simply a database; it is a platform designed to continue supporting graduates long after they leave the university.”

A key feature of the portal will be tracking graduates’ employment status, entrepreneurship, postgraduate studies, professional registration and career progression.

Mbongo said the information would help the university assess the effectiveness of its academic programmes and strengthen curriculum development, quality assurance and planning.

“The insights generated through the platform will strengthen employer engagement and assist faculties in ensuring that academic programmes continue to respond to the needs of industry and society,” he said.

The system also aims to strengthen links between employers and WSU graduates by allowing companies to advertise internships, graduate programmes, bursaries and employment opportunities while recruiting verified graduates through the platform.

“This creates mutual value. Graduates gain access to relevant career opportunities and industry networks, while employers benefit from a trusted platform that connects them with qualified graduates who possess the knowledge and skills required in the workplace,” Mbongo said.

The university said the platform had been designed with the protection of personal information in mind.

According to Mbongo, it incorporates secure authentication, encrypted communication and role-based access controls and complies with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

Beyond employment, the portal is intended to encourage graduates to remain actively involved in the university through mentorship, research collaboration, fundraising initiatives and community engagement programmes.

Mbongo said it was significant that the system had been developed by one of WSU’s own graduates.

“Entrusting the development of the GATE Portal to one of our alumni reflects the university’s confidence in the quality of its graduates and demonstrates the value of creating opportunities for alumni to contribute to institutional development,” he said.

The university plans to expand the platform by improving mobile accessibility, strengthening employer partnerships, introducing additional skills development and entrepreneurship support programmes, and increasing engagement with international alumni.

Mbongo encouraged graduates to register on the portal and maintain a lasting relationship with the institution.

“Graduation is not the end of your relationship with the university.

“It marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership built on shared success, continuous learning, professional growth and giving back,” he said.

Daily Dispatch