Bail ruling delayed for March and March member in Mdantsane intimidation case

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March and March member Siyabonga Mxhiya’s bail judgment was postponed in the Mdantsane magistrate's court on Thursday to Tuesday next week. Picture:

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An Eastern Cape March and March member, in custody after being accused of intimidating a foreign national at his shop in Mdantsane, will know next week whether his bail application has been successful.

On Thursday, Siyabonga Mxhiya’s bail judgment was postponed in the Mdantsane magistrate’s court to July 21.

The state has opposed his release.

Mxhiya was arrested last week and is facing a charge of intimidation.

At the time of his arrest, he was out on bail for a similar offence.

According to the charge sheet, Mxhiya acted unlawfully and with intent to compel or induce Joseph Takura to close down his salon at Yellow Zone at Highway in NU2 by “assaulting, injuring or causing damage to him or threatening to kill, assault, injure or cause damage to him”.

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