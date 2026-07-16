Grass-cutting project restores pride in communities and gives hope to youth

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Local hero Lihle Miles from The Lawn Keepers helping to keep the community tidy by cutting grass and assisting the unemployed. Picture:

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While working full-time at Daimler Trucks, Buffalo Flats resident Lihle Miles has built a growing community initiative that is creating work for unemployed young men and helping to restore neglected public spaces.

Through his Lawn Keepers project, launched in January last year, Miles and his team maintain gardens, clean streets and volunteer their time to improve neighbourhoods, all while working towards a more sustainable model for keeping communities clean.

The project now has a team of 12 young men who clean yards, cut grass and take on community cleanup campaigns.

Miles said his long-term goal was never just to run a gardening business.

“When I bought my first machine, the bigger vision was always to get the young people who stand on the street corners involved and give them something meaningful to do,” he said.

He first built up a small client base by maintaining about five residential gardens, focusing mainly on pensioners who struggled to afford regular yard maintenance.

“I wanted to help pensioners because many of them don’t have enough money to keep their yards clean.

“Sometimes, I simply accepted whatever they could afford. It was about helping first,” he said.

As more work came in, Miles was able to bring unemployed young men into the project.

Tips from the working-class residents are used to cover fuel, transport and equipment maintenance and to share what is left among the team.

“The money is not much, but the guys believe in the vision.

“Sometimes they only get R50 or R100, but they stay motivated because they can see where we want to go,” he said.

The team has also become known for volunteering its time in neglected public spaces.

Earlier this year, after seeing media reports about the poor conditions in Parkside, the team travelled from Ghost Town in Buffalo Flats to clean several streets without charging a cent.

“We are not even from Parkside, but we felt that it is still our community.

“We cleaned four or five streets, cut the grass and removed rubbish and sewage from the lawns.”

The team has carried out similar cleanup campaigns in Ghost Town, clearing entire streets free of charge.

Miles believes community spaces deserve regular care instead of occasional cleanups.

“We want to show that keeping our communities clean must be sustainable,” Miles said.

“Public places like clinics, schools, police stations and fire stations should always be clean, not only when there is an inspection or special event.”

The project works with the Hendricks Crescent Ratepayers Foundation alongside Khanya Youth and Community Development, where residents have adopted a once-neglected piece of land.

Together, they have transformed it into a clean space that can now host community activities.

“We want to prove that this model can work in many other communities.

“Too many open spaces become dumping sites, but if people work together, they can become places that bring the community together.”

Lawn Keepers receives no funding or sponsorship.

The project survives through tips earned from about 10 to 15 regular clients.

Miles, who holds a National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu, credits his late grandmother for inspiring his commitment to serving others.

Timothy September, who nominated Miles for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes accolades, said he recognised him for his leadership and genuine commitment to uplifting their community.

“The Lawn Keepers began with a simple but powerful decision. Mr Lihle Miles, seeing both a need in his community and the lack of opportunities among young men around him, chose not to remain idle.

“He started by taking on yard work, cutting grass and cleaning spaces. What makes this story stand out is what followed.

“Instead of keeping the opportunity to himself, he extended it to others, bringing in young men who were unemployed and giving them a chance to work, earn, and most importantly, regain a sense of purpose.”

He said from those humble beginnings, the initiative grew into something far greater than just a means of income.

“It became a movement of restoration.

“These were not isolated acts of kindness but a consistent and visible effort to restore pride in communities that had been neglected for far too long.”

September said this work had a noticeable impact across KuGompo City — where there were once overgrown yards and forgotten spaces, there were now clean, cared-for environments.

“Recognising the lawn keepers as Local Heroes would not only honour their efforts but also shine a light on what can be achieved when young people are empowered and supported.”

Marjori Jamsen, 82, from Fynbos, said Miles started cutting her grass when he still had one lawnmower last year.

“I hope their initiative grows bigger and bigger, because Lihle grew up in front of me, and what he did by including unemployed young men is very thoughtful and kind — he really is a very good example to the future generation.”

Daily Dispatch