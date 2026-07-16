OFF TRACK | Fair to call looming weather a ‘Super El Niño’, says scientist

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The El Niño is likely to reach a very strong state with surface sea temperature anomalies becoming so exceptional that it would be justifiable to call it a “Super El Niño”.

This was explained to Off Track by the SA Weather Service’s meteorology scientist, Dr Christien Engelbrecht.

She referred to Niño 3.4, a long, thin rectangular strip of equatorial Pacific water — 5,600km long and 1,110km wide — which over time has become relied on as a climate thermometer by scientists who monitor and forecast the state of the Enso system.

“Sea-surface temperature (SST) anomalies in the Niño3.4 region have now exceeded the threshold to qualify for El Niño conditions to be present,” she said.

“Predictions indicate that warming of the SSTs are expected to continue and to reach the ‘very strong’ (defined as when the Niño 3.4 SST anomalies exceed 2°C) category as we transition into the spring season.

“Most models were showing the sea temperature in the Niño3.4 strip becoming 2.5°C above normal, with some models even going over 3°C.

“The predictions of these large SST anomalies are exceptional — thus the terminology of describing the El Niño event of 2026/2027 to potentially be a ‘Super El Niño’ if the predictions of the magnitude of the SST anomalies indeed realise.”

However, the WMO did not use the term “Super El Niño”, preferring the category “Very Strong El Niño”.

“El Niño events usually bring warm and dry conditions to SA.

“This was particularly the case during the very strong 2015/2016 El Niño event that was characterised by long-lasting heatwave events that occurred over large parts of the country and below-normal rainfall over most of the country.

“There were two other very strong El Niño events, during 1982/1983 and 1997/1998.

“The very strong El Niño event of 1982/1983 was also anomalously warm and dry, while the very strong El Niño event off 1997/1998 did not result in the typical widespread anomalously dry conditions over SA.

“The rainfall and temperature responses during these three historical very strong El Niño events show that though the typical footprint of drier than normal over SA during an El Niño event, there can be deviations from this typical footprint.

“So, what can we expect for the coming summer season over SA given the prediction of the very strong El Niño event?

“Continuous monitoring of the current climate conditions in combination with seasonal predictions of rainfall and temperature are our best tools to guide us as to what to expect for this coming summer season in terms of rainfall and temperature.

“When it comes to seasonal predictions, research has shown that forecasts made closer to the summer season are better compared to predictions made during autumn and the early winter season.

“Research has also shown that for the South African region, seasonal predictions only work during either El Niño or La Niña events and that forecasts made for the mid-summer season are better than that for the spring season.

“Current seasonal forecasts extend to the spring season, and we must therefore keep in mind that there are limits in terms of how good seasonal forecasts are for that time of the year as well as that spring is at the end range of the current forecast period.”

In a region where seasonal forecasts had limitations, she said: “We have no other tool except for the seasonal forecasts and climate monitoring to guide us as to what to expect for the coming summer.”

It was also good practice when considering seasonal forecasting “to consider forecasts from independent sources to provide the best possible guidance”.

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