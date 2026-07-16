OFF TRACK | Southern Africa braces for summer drought and heatwaves

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A watering hole on Burnside farm, located near the Gulu River, shows the devastation of our previous El Niño drought. Picture:

Southern Africa is braced for a spring-through-summer drought and heatwaves as the global climate swings into a strong, even super El Niño state.

World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) secretary-general Celeste Saulo said they had “launched an unprecedented mobilisation to co-ordinate activities across the United Nations and at regional level to support governments, humanitarian organisations and climate-sensitive sectors”.

“Advanced seasonal forecasts and early warnings are vital to save lives and cushion the impact on our economies and our communities,” she said.

In their July 3 statement, the WMO said the impact of El Niño would be felt from July to September, peaking from November to February.

It said the rapid warming in the strip, known as Enso 3.4, would lead to El Niño conditions strengthening rapidly in the coming months, “increasing the likelihood of heatwaves, droughts, heavy rainfall and other extreme weather events in many parts of the world”.

The forecast is based on the fast-rising temperature of the sea by more than 2°C on average in a thin strip of the Pacific ocean on the equator which affected most oceans and provided a quick and accurate forecast.

In reaction, the WMO was launching a suite of actions to warn and protect humanity.

It said it was “stepping up co-ordination, climate information services and early warning support to help governments, humanitarian agencies, climate-sensitive sectors such as agriculture and health, and vulnerable communities prepare for potential impacts”.

Its forecast was based on the monthly global seasonal climate update which was also based on “multi-model ensemble forecasts from leading global producing centres indicating a consistent and significant warming of ocean temperatures across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific”.

All the models showed “remarkable agreement, providing high confidence in the outlook”.

It said El Niño was expected to result in the equatorial Atlantic basin “remaining generally warmer than average”.

Their forecast had taken into account a broad range of data “incorporating the influence of multiple climate drivers, including the Indian Ocean Dipole and Atlantic Ocean conditions, in addition to El Niño”.

“El Niño conditions are already under way and are forecast to strengthen rapidly into a strong event,” Saulo said.

“This will intensify the chances of drought and heavy rainfall and the risk of heatwaves on land and marine heatwaves in many regions of the world.”

The WMO explained that El Niño and La Niña — which has been in place for the last few summers — are opposite phases of a system known generally as the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (Enso).

The Enso is one of the most powerful drivers of year-to-year climate variability.

“The effects of each El Niño event vary depending on the intensity, duration, time of year when it develops, and also how it interacts with other climate variability modes such as the Indian Ocean Dipole.”

The WMO classifies Enso events as weak, moderate, strong or very strong.

The term “super El Niño” is not part of the WMO’s operational classification system and is therefore not used in official WMO products.

“There is an overwhelming likelihood of above average temperatures across most land areas between 60°S and 60°N — which covers nearly all populated areas outside Polar regions."

While there was “more than 80% likelihood of warmer (above-normal) sea temperatures in the equatorial Pacific” warmer (above-normal) temperatures are also predicted for the Indian Ocean and Tropical Atlantic.

It said the Indian Ocean bordering SA and Australia would cause below-normal rainfall.

Northern Africa would be a contrast of above normal rain north of the Gulf of Guinea to the west but the Greater Horn of Africa to the east would receive below-normal rain.

Below-normal rainfall is also forecast for parts of Central America, the Caribbean and northwestern South America.

One place that will receive rain is the southwestern US.

Southern Europe would get more rain and northern Europe less rain than normal.

The WMO will be holding regular briefings to the UN and its humanitarian partners to support preparedness and risk management efforts.

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