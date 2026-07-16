Siwisa back in political fray with Mayibuye party

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A former Eastern Cape mayor demoted and ousted by the ANC six years ago over a political “blunder” has resurfaced, joining Floyd Shivambu’s Afrika Mayibuye Movement in the province.

Former Ngqushwa mayor Mnikelo Siwisa has returned to the political arena as the party’s provincial chair after spending more than five years in the wilderness.

He has now been tasked along with the party’s secretary general, Lazola Ndamase, to set up structures across the province to contest this year’s local government elections on November 4.

Ndamase, a former ANC and SACP leader in the province, was deployed by Shivambu to look at suitable candidates who would represent the movement in more than 700 wards in the province in the polls.

The two were appointed to their roles following the party’s convention in December.

This was the party’s first sitting after Shivambu defected from the uMkhonto weSizwe Party following months of infighting and friction.

This month, Siwisa has been on a tour in Buffalo City and the Great Kei regions in an effort to woo voters.

Speaking before their community engagement in Qonce, he said the party was the only “genuine” alternative.

He said they were also working on having some high-profile names as its candidates to be sent to the electoral commission (IEC) before its July 31 deadline

“The resolution from the president was clear that we need to contest every ward and our interaction is with church leaders, traditional council and members of society to identify suitable candidates,” Siwisa said.

“The party seeks to change the standard of living. We have various challenges facing our country and our intention is to change the policy direction of government.

“We want a policy that will speak village to village, street to street, where everybody must feel change.

“We have serious engagements and there are a lot of comrades who we are engaging with and that the agenda of Mayibuye resonates with.

“There are some prominent names and there are serious people who are eager to join us, names we just can’t reveal at the moment.”

After four years at the helm, the ANC demoted Siwisa through ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, who, at the time, instructed Siwisa to step down after he defied a directive for him to withdraw court litigation over the council suspension of embattled former Ngqushwa municipal manager Misiwe Mpahlwa, who had been placed on suspension for the third time in two months.

Ngcukayitobi said the fact that Siwisa went to court against the same council he led was serious enough to warrant his removal and described it as a “blunder”.

Siwisa said leaving the party was not an easy decision.

“Me living the ANC was never the issue of that I was never redeployed after being recalled because I was still canvassing for the party until 2024.”

Siwisa said he tendered his resignation from the ANC in 2024 following the formation of the government of national unity (GNU).

In a media briefing in May, Shivambu said Mayibuye planned to contest all 4,488 wards in the November 4 polls and would develop municipality-specific manifestos.

Shivambu said the party would consult traditional leaders, churches and community organisations in selecting councillors and shaping policy positions.

He said Mayibuye would not “recycle failed councillors and mayors from ruling parties”.

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