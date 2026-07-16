Suspect arrested after woman gunned down in KuGompo City

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Anda Mlondleni was murdered in Berea on Monday. Picture:

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A grieving family in KuGompo City is hopeful they will get justice for their slain loved one after police made a breakthrough in the investigation into the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Anda “Peach” Mlondleni.

Police on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with her murder.

Mlondleni was gunned down outside her former workplace in KuGompo City on Monday afternoon.

Her death sparked an outpouring of grief from family, friends and community members, who have been calling for justice.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said a multidisciplinary team arrested the suspect on Tuesday.

“The suspect’s vehicle was intercepted in Beacon Bay. A search of his residence uncovered illegal ammunition and clothing matching that worn during the attack,” Gantana said.

She said the suspect was in custody and had been charged with murder.

“In addition, a second docket for the possession of illegal ammunition has been opened at Beacon Bay SAPS.

“The vehicle allegedly used by the suspect has also been seized for forensic processing as part of the ongoing investigation.

“No further information can be shared at this stage to protect the integrity of the investigation,” she said.

The arrest comes a day after Mlondleni’s family publicly pleaded for justice following her killing.

Relatives described the 32-year-old as a loving and vibrant woman whose life was cut short in a senseless act of violence.

Police have not yet disclosed the motive for the murder.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon on charges of murder.

Mlondleni’s sister, Asive, expressed the family’s relief at the arrest of the suspect.

“We feel good that the suspect is arrested. We are hopeful that justice will be served.

“We only just want to know from him, who [allegedly] ordered him to kill my sister, because we believe it was a hit,” she said.

She denied speculation that the incident was related to a lover’s quarrel.

“My sister was not involved in any relationship, so there was no boyfriend who killed her.

“We believe this was a hit, someone ordered a killer to end my sister’s life.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on Thursday.

Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku issued a statement relaying her condolences.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Mlondleni family, friends and all those affected by this tragic loss.

“We want to indicate that the municipality shares in their grief during this difficult time and prays with them.

“While we are praying that they find strength and comfort in this difficult period, we are also praying that they find justice through the perpetrator being brought to book and made to pay for this senseless act.”

Faku said while the arrest brought hope that justice would be served, it could never restore the life that had been so cruelly taken.

“We reiterate that gender-based violence and femicide is not just a criminal justice issue, it is a societal crisis and a direct assault on the dignity, safety and constitutional rights of women,” she said.

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