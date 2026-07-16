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WATCH LIVE | Gemstone theft case: trio back in court for bail application

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The case of three suspects arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate this month for their alleged unlawful conduct in the raid of a property and seizure of precious stones valued at just under R15m in Killarney, Johannesburg, is due back in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday for a formal bail application.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE

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