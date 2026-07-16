Whitfield to focus on economy in return to provincial legislature

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Leading Nelson Mandela Bay regional figures and members from ActionSA joined the Democratic Alliance (DA). They were welcomed by DA EC Provincial Leader, Andrew Whitfield MP, DA EC Provincial Chairperson, Yusuf Cassim MPL, DA NMB Mayoral Candidate, Retief Odendaal MPL, and DA Winterhoek Constituency Leader, Horatio Hendricks MPL. Pictured here: DA EC Provincial Leader, Andrew Whitfield Picture Werner Hills

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Former trade, industry and competition deputy minister Andrew Whitfield was sworn in as a member of the Eastern Cape legislature on Wednesday, marking his return to provincial politics after being dismissed from the national executive.

Whitfield, who is the DA’s provincial leader, fills the vacancy left by Yusuf Cassim, who recently became higher education deputy minister.

He will also become the DA’s caucus leader in the legislature.

Speaking after his swearing-in at the New Council Chambers in Gqeberha, Whitfield said his priority was to help chart a new economic direction for a province battling high levels of unemployment and poverty.

“We need to look at our economic development model, our agencies of the provincial government and institutions that are failing to deliver what would be even considered reasonable economic growth that can create jobs,” Whitfield said.

“My focus really is from an economic perspective to figure out how we can promote a new way of doing things in this province and to agitate for that in the legislature, because the ANC’s model of economic development has failed to produce the results that our province deserves with all of its natural resources, skills and talent.”

He said the Eastern Cape continued to lose many of its brightest people.

“One of the things that I feel very personally about is that our province produces some of the great leaders of our country, both politically, commercially, in the corporate sector, in agriculture and in sport, but we have become a net exporter of talent.”

Whitfield rejected suggestions that his return to the provincial legislature amounted to a demotion after his removal from the national executive by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year following an unauthorised trip to the US.

“I think there is an advantage to this move,” he said.

“The department of trade, industry and competition has spent billions of rand, energy and effort on projects in the Eastern Cape.

“I have insight and I have access to contacts in the department.

“The Eastern Cape has been a beneficiary of these projects and grants, but we’re still failing to see the kind of growth that is required.

“One of the great outcomes I would like to see is that, having brought that experience from the national government, we’re able to start to move the needle on growth and jobs in the Eastern Cape.”

The reshuffle sees former DA provincial leader Vicky Knoetze become the party’s chief whip in the legislature, replacing Cassim.

Knoetze said Whitfield would serve as the DA spokesperson on economic development, environmental affairs and tourism, while also serving on the portfolio committee in the office of the premier.

“His experience serving in the economic cluster as deputy minister will enable him to put forward robust proposals to help grow the economy of a province that, despite its enormous potential and abundant resources, has been undermined by decades of ANC corruption and mismanagement,” Knoetze said.

EFF provincial chair Zimlindile Vena welcomed Whitfield’s return to the legislature, saying opposition parties had a shared responsibility to hold the ANC accountable.

“As a leader, we work together and stay proportionate. We must keep the ANC on its toes,” Vena said.

“The president of the country said in one of the rallies that if the Eastern Cape has kept the ANC, the Eastern Cape will keep the ANC.

“Let’s make sure what we did in Nelson Mandela Bay, we do it in the Eastern Cape.”

With his return to the provincial legislature, Whitfield said he hoped to use the knowledge and networks he had built in the national government to push for stronger economic growth, attract investment and ensure the Eastern Cape finally began creating sustainable jobs for its people.

Daily Dispatch