Youth must become more involved in municipal affairs, says former government spokesperson

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Former OR Tambo district municipality and provincial health spokesperson Ayongezwa Lungisa was recently sworn-in as a PR councillor in the Vuyisile Mini Local Municipality council. Seen with him is the municipal manager Mthembu Mabono. Picture:

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Former government spokesperson Ayongezwa Lungisa believes young people should play a far greater role in local government, saying municipal councils needed fresh ideas and younger leaders willing to influence decision-making.

“If we want things to change, young people should consider contesting all levels of authority and power because they must form part of the decision-making,” he said.

The 40-year-old Tsomo-born politician, best known as the former spokesperson for the OR Tambo District Municipality and later for former MEC Nomakhosazana Meth, in the rural development and agrarian reform and health departments, has returned to public office as an ANC proportional representation councillor in the Vuyisile Mini Local Municipality.

Lungisa was sworn in last month, replacing late ANC councillor Mayenzeke Yamile, who died earlier this year.

After leaving government in 2021, Lungisa returned home to focus on farming, but said politics had always been part of his life.

“From my varsity days at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, I was involved in student politics,” he said.

“I became provincial chair of Sasco in the Eastern Cape for two terms and before that I was elected SRC president in 2009.

“I have always been active in politics, though most people probably know me for my work as a government spokesperson.

“I served in the ANC Youth League task team in 2013 and in 2014 I was elected to the provincial executive committee, where I was appointed spokesperson.”

He said that leadership’s term ended after members refused to support the ANC’s stance during the controversy surrounding former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead.

In 2015, Lungisa joined the OR Tambo District Municipality as spokesperson under then mayor Meth.

When she became MEC under premier Oscar Mabuyane, he followed her to the provincial government, first at rural development and agrarian reform and later at health.

He described his time at the agriculture department as one of the highlights of his career.

“I was literally doing something I loved with all my heart. But when I went to health, I completely lost that passion.

“I decided to pursue agriculture, which I am still involved in today.”

Lungisa was elected ANC branch chair in Ward 13 of the Vuyisile Mini municipality in 2022 and re-elected last year.

Besides serving as a PR councillor, he has been appointed chair of the municipality’s public participation committee and also serves as the ANC’s sub-regional chair.

He said becoming a councillor had shifted him from communicating government decisions to helping make them.

“When you are a spokesperson, you speak on behalf of an institution.

“Now I am at the helm of decision-making.

“To better serve our people, we need to be part of those decisions and be able to hold officials accountable,” he said.

“The ANC wants people who have been exposed to different environments.

“You cannot have councillors who simply agree with every decision because they lack experience.

“For too long, officials have led municipalities while elected politicians have taken a back seat.”

Lungisa rejected suggestions that becoming a councillor represented a step backwards in his career.

“It should not be about me. It should be about how I am able to plough back into my community,” he said.

He also argued that local councils needed greater youth representation.

“Councils should be places of vibrant activity where decisions are taken to improve people’s lives, not retirement centres.

“I would encourage young people, and anyone with ideas and knowledge, to contest positions as ward or PR councillors.”

Lungisa also dismissed claims that his political career had been influenced by his older brother, outspoken ANC politician Andile Lungisa.

“He did not even know I had been approached to join council.

“He only found out after seeing pictures on social media.

“We rarely discuss politics because we disagree on many things, including policy.”

Vuyisile Mini municipality speaker Yanga Zicina said Lungisa had been next on the ANC’s proportional representation list and was duly appointed through the IEC process.

“He brings a wealth of experience from both local and provincial government,” Zicina said.

“He has already been deployed as chair of the public participation committee.

“The council is delighted to welcome such an energetic young leader and wishes him well in his new role.”

Daily Dispatch