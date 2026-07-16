Yusuf Cassim dismisses online hate, focusing instead on his new job

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Higher education and training deputy minister Yusuf Cassim has responded to xenophobic and Islamophobic attacks against him. Picture: Supplied

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Newly appointed deputy minister of higher education and training Yusuf Cassim has spoken publicly for the first time about the wave of Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks directed at him following his appointment.

During a briefing hosted by the National Press Club in Pretoria on Thursday, Cassim said South Africa’s future cannot be built by dividing people along race, religion or ethnicity.

He said the abuse he received after taking office was painful but had strengthened his belief that the country still has work to do to build social cohesion.

“Following my appointment as deputy minister, I became the target of expressions of Islamophobia, xenophobia and racial prejudice. While those comments were deeply hurtful, they also reminded me that South Africa’s work of building a united nation remains unfinished,” he said.

Cassim said he was born and raised in Kariega in the Eastern Cape to parents whose lives were shaped by apartheid’s racial laws.

He said his father was classified as Indian and his mother as coloured, and because of apartheid, they were denied the freedom to choose where they could live.

Despite that, he grew up among people from different racial, cultural and religious backgrounds — an experience that shaped his belief in unity.

Cassim said some of his closest friends came from different communities, and their families became like his own.

“I grew up alongside friends from different racial, religious and cultural backgrounds,” he said.

He said those experiences taught him South Africa’s diversity should be embraced rather than feared.

Cassim said political leaders have a responsibility to unite South Africans instead of exploiting their differences.

“There will always be voices that seek to divide South Africans along lines of race, religion, ethnicity or culture. There will always be those who find political advantage in convincing communities that they cannot succeed because of one another. I reject that view,” he said.

Cassim said South Africa’s prosperity, security and success depend on recognising that the country’s future is shared by all its people.

His remarks came during his first major public address since becoming deputy minister, where he outlined his vision for a more responsive post-school education system focused on students.

He said he wanted to be remembered as a leader who listened, responded quickly and removed barriers preventing young people from accessing higher education.

Cassim said while he may not have all the answers, his priority would remain improving the lives of students and ensuring government institutions respond faster to their needs.

TimesLIVE