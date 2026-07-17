OFF TRACK | How rainfall predictions are shaping up

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There will be above-normal rainfall over most of the interior with the probabilities of above-normal rainfall to get smaller towards the spring season.

Here is a summary of the SA Weather Service’s seasonal rainfall forecast provided by SAWS scientist Dr Christien Engelbrecht.

There will be above-normal rainfall over most of the interior with the probabilities of above-normal rainfall to get smaller towards the spring season.

“Considering seasonal forecasts of rainfall from other institutions, some forecasts indicate the below-normal rainfall category to be the most likely by spring, while other forecasts indicate a decrease in the probabilities of above-normal rainfall.

“Predictions of temperatures are very aligned with the above-normal category to be the most likely.

“We can therefore use that guidance to prepare for an above-normal warm summer during the 2026/2027 El Niño event.

“Continuous monitoring of current climate conditions and to consult updated forecasts are highly advised.”

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