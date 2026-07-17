OFF TRACK | ‘No need to panic but prepare for heat and storms’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Meteorologist Michelle du Plessis of Vox Weather explains how the overheating El Nino 3.4 strip in the Pacific will bring heat to SA. Picture:

Independent meteorologists Annette Botha and Michelle du Plessis of Vox Weather told their online audience of more than 377,000 there was a 63% chance of the El Niño becoming “very strong” by year’s end.

Du Plessis said the El Niño system has had a bigger impact on SA’s summer rainfall region between November and March and was expected to bring hotter and drier conditions.

But she cautioned: “El Niño does not guarantee drought. No two El Niño events are the same.

“Some bring widespread dryness, other areas receive normal or above normal rain.

“The clearest warning sign right now is heat.”

Both the SA Weather Service and the University of Pretoria were indicating a likelihood of hotter than normal conditions across the country in September, October and November, and most likely through summer.

This would cause more evaporation, higher water demand, more stress on crops, livestock and people, and there was a greater risk of heat waves.

Storms would be more isolated, but more intense with heavy rain, hail and damaging wind.

However, she said there was no need to panic but people needed to prepare for heat and storms.

She said a strong El Niño did not develop overnight — the warming of the equatorial ocean between Indonesia and South America happened over seven months.

“The Pacific becomes extremely warm — more than 3°C above average in the El Niño region and stays that way long enough to strongly influence global weather patterns.

“The warm waters can shift global wind patterns and rainfall zones across the planet.

“Globally, strong El Niño events are often linked to extreme heat and drought and flooding in some regions.

Aside of not panicking, she urged people to watch “every weather update”.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone