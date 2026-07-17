Outpouring of grief after sudden death of ‘visionary leader’ Nkosi Gwadiso

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Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso, the chair of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders, has died. Picture:

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The sudden death of Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders chair Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso has sent shockwaves through the province, leaving traditional leaders, the government and the AmaKhonjwayo royal family mourning the loss of a respected leader.

Gwadiso, 63, died in his sleep on Thursday morning.

His elder brother, Nkosi Dumisani Gwadiso, head of the AmaKhonjwayo traditional community, described the loss as devastating.

“He was my right-hand man, a man who was always there during times of need, a man I entrusted with the responsibility of leading my father’s people on my behalf and now he is gone, gone forever,” he said.

“Oh, my younger brother died so soon while we were still cherishing his leadership.

“Without any sign, he left us like that. I cannot believe that Mpumalanga is no more.”

Dumisani rushed from his home in Mthatha to the family’s Nkanunu Great Place in Ngqeleni after receiving news of his brother’s death.

“He died in his sleep and was found dead on Thursday morning.

“He had no signs of sickness and no sign that he could die.

“I spoke to him telephonically last night and he said that he was just feeling tired and had a mild headache.

“Little did I know that I was talking to him for the last time and he would not wake up from his sleep,” he said.

The family suspects cardiac failure but is awaiting postmortem results.

Tributes poured in on Thursday from traditional leaders, the government, municipalities, political parties, the clergy and community organisations across the province.

Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders deputy chair Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima said Gwadiso was more than a colleague.

“But yesterday [Wednesday] we had a long chat on the phone over a number of issues,” Matanzima said.

“I cannot believe that was our last call as we wake up today hearing that he passed,” Matanzima said.

“He was a visionary leader, a gentleman, a person who loved traditional leaders and a man who respected other people’s views.

“We have lost a true leader in Nkosi Gwadiso.

“Hearing news of his departure, I thought that might be a mistake, but now we must live with the reality. The wound is so deep.”

Contralesa provincial chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana said Gwadiso’s death came when the institution needed his leadership most.

“We received this sad news early this morning ... Nkosi Gwadiso is known to us as a passionate leader who believed that the institution of traditional and Khoisan leadership could play a key role in delivering a better life to all South Africans, especially those living in traditional communities.”

National House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders deputy chair Nkosi Langa Mavuso described Gwadiso as one of the country’s most effective traditional leaders.

Gwadiso was elected chair of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders in June 2022 after narrowly defeating Mavuso by a single vote.

Before assuming the provincial position, he served as the inaugural chair of the OR Tambo Local House of Traditional Leaders between 2017 and 2022.

He was also acting head of the AmaKhonjwayo Traditional Council in Ngqeleni, representing his elder brother, Dumisani.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams said the news came as a shock.

“The sad news came unexpectedly because the late Nkosi Gwadiso was in a jovial mood and recovering well from an injury of a broken leg,” Williams said.

He said Gwadiso championed community development through agricultural projects, including maize production and household food gardens, while also advocating for the recognition of traditional and Khoisan leaders.

Williams said Gwadiso was also a passionate advocate against gender-based violence and femicide and believed traditional leaders should engage closely with communities to understand their needs.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) also paid tribute, describing Gwadiso as “a highly respected voice in provincial governance”.

Provincial secretary Dr Tony Duba said Gwadiso had played a key role in protecting customary initiation practices and advancing the constitutional rights of traditional leaders.

“Sanco acknowledges Nkosi Gwadiso’s enduring contribution to social cohesion and co-operative governance between traditional leadership structures and civic organisations.

“His commitment to the people of the Eastern Cape remains an example of selfless service.”

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in due course.

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