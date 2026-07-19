Tributes for Eastern Cape traditional leader pour in

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The Eastern Cape is mourning the death of Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso, the chair of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders. Picture: LULAMILE FENI

Tributes have continued to pour in following the death of Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders chair, Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso.

Gwadiso, who would have turned 63 on September 27, died in his sleep at his home in Nkanunu Great Place in Ngqeleni on Thursday.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane described Gwadiso as a distinguished traditional leader whose life was dedicated to service and to preserving the identity of the people he represented.

He conveyed condolences to the Gwadiso family, the AmaKhonjwayo traditional community, the House and all those touched by Gwadiso’s leadership.

“The Eastern Cape has lost a respected leader, a unifier and a custodian of our rich cultural heritage. Nkosi Gwadiso dedicated his life to serving his people with dignity, humility and integrity,” said Mabuyane.

“His passing leaves a void that will be deeply felt by the institution of traditional leadership and by all those who had the privilege of working alongside him.”

Contralesa national leadership said South Africa had lost “a distinguished traditional leader, an accomplished administrator, a visionary entrepreneur and a steadfast advocate for the advancement of traditional communities”.

Gwadiso served as interim chief executive officer (CEO) of Contralesa Investment Holdings, where he provided strategic leadership to advance the economic interests of the organisation.

He also served as CEO of Black Ginger, a subsidiary of the Contralesa Development Trust, where he promoted developmental initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods in traditional communities.

Gwadiso has been provincial chair of the House since June 2022. Before that, he served as the inaugural chair of OR Tambo Local House if of Traditional Leaders from 2017 to April 2022 and as an acting senior traditional leader of the AmaKhonjwayo Traditional Council in Ngqeleni.

Contralesa president Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena said Gwadiso was deeply disappointed by the growing culture of self-interest and lack of accountability that had become prevalent in parts of the political landscape.

“He believed that leadership must always be guided by service to the people, integrity and patriotism.”

Both the premier and Contralesa urged South Africans to continue the work Gwadiso started.

Mokoena said: “His passing must strengthen our resolve to defend the institution of traditional leadership and ensure that it remains a respected and influential pillar of governance, cultural preservation and community development.”

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