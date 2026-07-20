Company boss found dead days after former employee gunned down

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The managing director of a KuGompo City company where former employee Anda “Peach” Mlondleni was gunned down outside its offices last week, was found dead just days after the fatal shooting.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said an inquest docket had been opened after the 60-year-old director was found dead at his home in Jojweni village, Tsholomnqa, outside the city on Thursday afternoon.

The man had met Mlondleni at the company’s Berea offices shortly before she was shot while waiting for a cab outside the premises on Monday last week.

Mlondleni, 32, had been suspended and was formally dismissed on the day she was killed.

Police arrested Lukhona Kafile on Tuesday after tracking down a vehicle believed to have been used as the getaway car.

Illegal ammunition and clothing matching the suspect’s description were also seized.

Kafile appeared in the local magistrate’s court on Wednesday, where he alleged he had been tortured by police, before abandoning his bail application.

His case was postponed to September 11 and he remains in custody.

While Mawisa declined to disclose the circumstances surrounding the director’s death, it is understood he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have opened an inquest and said no murder case was being investigated.

“The circumstances surrounding the death are currently being investigated, and no further details can be disclosed at this stage,” Mawisa said.

She said police had not established any link between the director’s death and Mlondleni’s murder.

However, several senior police sources told the Dispatch the director had been approached by investigators to provide a sworn statement in connection with Mlondleni’s killing.

“He met police and was supposed to have provided a sworn statement on Friday,” one source said.

The Dispatch could not independently verify this.

The director and the company cannot be named because repeated attempts to obtain comment from his family and the company were unsuccessful.

Mlondleni’s sister, Asive, said the family had heard about the director’s death but remained focused on securing justice.

“We do not know the motive behind it,” she said.

“Our main focus is to get justice for my sister.

“It is unfortunate that he is no more, because we were hopeful of getting answers from him.”

According to the family’s statement, Mlondleni joined the company in June 2024.

She was suspended on July 1 pending a disciplinary hearing the following day before an external chair. No outcome was communicated immediately.

On the morning of July 13, she was asked to report to the office.

“She arrived at the office at approximately 11am, and at 11.20am she called her sister to say she was finished and a pick-up should be arranged for her.

“Shortly after leaving the premises, Anda was shot three times, including a fatal shot to the head,” the family said.

It is understood she had been handed her dismissal letter earlier that day.

The family said it was not accusing anyone but wanted a transparent investigation.

“We are merely asking for a transparent, impartial investigation that uncovers the truth and ensures that every person responsible, if any, is brought to justice.”

Mlondleni will be buried in Willowvale on Saturday.

Funeral arrangements for the director had not been confirmed by the time of publication.

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