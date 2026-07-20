Eastern Cape health’s Wagner scoops Women of Wonder award

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Eastern Cape Health Department HOD Dr Rolene Wagner besides NMU Chancellor Dr Naledi Pandor at the Women of Wonder Awards.

Eastern Cape health department head Dr Rolene Wagner has added another accolade to her growing list of honours.

Wagner received a Panache International Women of Wonder (WOW) award on Saturday for advancing women’s leadership and resilience in the public sector.

The awards ceremony was held at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg.

The former Frere Hospital chief executive said the recognition was “profoundly humbling”, describing it as a tribute to the thousands of health workers serving communities across the province.

“I was informed on July 7 that I had been nominated.

“I was not aware of the nomination prior to this invitation, so it was a pleasant surprise,” Wagner said.

“I was acutely aware that this prestigious accolade was only possible through my management teams and the thousands of employees who show up every day in service of others.

“I immediately thought that this award is validation of our collective efforts, against all odds.

“We save lives daily and provide health care to millions of people every year.

“This award both recognises and encourages us to build on what we have already achieved.”

Wagner, who has more than three decades of executive leadership experience in both the public and private sectors, has been widely recognised for her role in driving improvements in the Eastern Cape health system.

She previously received the Southern African Development Community’s Most Influential Woman in Business and Government award and has also been honoured with the International Federation Merit Award and several Business Woman of the Year titles.

She was the only public sector recipient among the 20 award winners recognised at Saturday’s ceremony, a distinction she said reflected the importance of strong leadership in public health care.

Among the other recipients was Nelson Mandela University chancellor Dr Naledi Pandor, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Previous recipients of Women of Wonder awards include Rachel Kolisi and celebrity chef Siba Mtongana.

Addressing guests at the ceremony, Wagner said the greatest lesson from her leadership journey was that institutions succeeded when people remained committed to their purpose.

“No organisation is without challenges, and our department has faced many.

“Yet throughout these challenges, I have remained inspired by the dedication of the employees who make up the Eastern Cape department of health and government at large,” she said.

“Buildings, strategies and systems do not deliver health care; people do.

“The future of health care in our country and on our continent will not be determined by any single individual.

“It will be shaped by the collective commitment of thousands of government employees who continue to show up each day in service of others.”

The department congratulated Wagner on its social media channels, describing the award as recognition not only of her leadership but also of her commitment to strengthening healthcare services for the people of the province.

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