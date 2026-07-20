KuGompo City’s homelessness crisis sparks fresh calls for action

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As winter tightens its grip on East London, a heartbreaking reality continues to unfold in the city’s central business district. Men and women, driven by unemployment, poverty, and difficult life circumstances, have turned the streets into their homes. Picture ALAN EASON

The growing number of homeless people sleeping on pavements, under bridges and in public spaces across KuGompo City has prompted renewed calls for the government to develop a co-ordinated strategy to tackle homelessness, as community organisations warn the problem has become increasingly visible across the city.

The Quigney Ratepayers’ Association said it had seen a noticeable increase in homelessness over the past three to four months, particularly during winter, while Buffalo City Metro (BCM) acknowledged homelessness remained a growing social challenge driven by a range of socioeconomic factors.

DA MPL and social development portfolio committee member Marlene Ewers said the issue had again surfaced during discussions on the social development department’s 2026/2027 annual performance plan.

She said the department had committed itself to developing a homeless people’s shelter strategy for three consecutive years without producing any tangible outcome.

“In 2026/2027, the department instead asserted that the constitutional mandate for homeless shelters rests with Cogta [co-operative governance and traditional affairs] rather than the provincial department of social development.

“This confirms that the government is aware of the problem but has failed to resolve the question of responsibility or produce an implementable shelter strategy.”

Ewers said the committee had recommended that the department clarify its responsibilities or table a joint plan with Cogta outlining responsibilities, timelines and measurable targets.

She said government documents also failed to provide information on the number of shelters operating in the province, available bed capacity, occupancy levels, a dedicated shelter budget or a winter accommodation plan.

“The most immediate problem is a failure of government co-ordination and accountability,” she said.

BCM spokesperson Luzuko Buku said the metro shared residents’ concerns.

“The municipality is aware of this challenge and it is very concerned about the rise of this social challenge,” Buku said.

“One of the main driving factors of homelessness and other psychosocial ills is substance abuse.

“We have since established a local drug action committee in terms of the Prevention of and Treatment for Substance Abuse Act to co-ordinate efforts in addressing substance abuse.”

The committee is chaired by councillor Melisizwe Tutu.

Quigney Ratepayers’ Association spokesperson Lwandy Ngebe said homelessness had become increasingly visible throughout Quigney and the KuGompo City CBD.

“We have observed a noticeable increase over the past three to four months, particularly during the winter season.

“More individuals are sleeping on shop verandas, behind electricity distribution boxes, under bridges along the North East Expressway, and in various parts of Quigney and the East London CBD,” she said.

The increase had raised concerns over public safety and cleanliness, with makeshift shelters appearing in public spaces and residents reporting public urination and defecation near homes because of a lack of sanitation facilities.

“As a result, many residents no longer feel comfortable using public spaces, particularly during the evenings,” Ngebe said.

Despite these concerns, the association recognised the human suffering behind homelessness.

“Seeing people searching through refuse bins for food or trying to survive without shelter during winter is deeply concerning,” she said.

“Any solution must balance compassion with practical interventions.”

She said homelessness was driven by unemployment, the rising cost of living, limited access to affordable housing, substance abuse, mental health challenges and gaps in social support.

“One trend that is particularly concerning is that the majority of people living on the streets appear to be men.

“Men often struggle to seek help and may ignore signs of depression, trauma or emotional distress until their circumstances become extremely difficult.”

The municipality said it supported vulnerable residents through several pro-poor programmes, including its annual grant-in-aid initiative, rates rebates, indigent support and assistance for emerging entrepreneurs.

Though BCM does not operate shelters directly, it funds organisations such as the Open Hands Support Centre in KuGompo City, founded in 2019 by local resident and director Trevor Willard and recipient of a 2022 Daily Dispatch Local Hero award. This centre also receives support from social development.

It runs a 30-bed shelter in Buffalo Flats for vulnerable and abused men, providing accommodation, meals, counselling, feeding programmes and reintegration support.

Plans are under way to add a further 15 beds.

“The funding we provide to shelters like this can never be enough and we therefore call on other stakeholders such as business to extend their hand and support such initiatives,” Buku said.

He said homelessness had also been identified as a priority through the district development model and called on provincial and national government to prioritise long-term interventions.

Ngebe said residents wanted to see a more co-ordinated response.

“Homelessness is a complex issue that requires co-ordinated action from multiple government institutions and community partners.

“At present, many residents feel the response is fragmented, with little collaboration between the various role-players.”

She said the association had proposed rehabilitating abandoned buildings into temporary shelters, expanding partnerships with NGOs, faith-based organisations and business, and strengthening skills development and employment opportunities alongside bylaw enforcement.

Ewers said the province could draw lessons from the Western Cape.

“There are useful lessons from the DA-led Western Cape.

“The City of Cape Town has adopted a formal strategy to reduce rough sleeping and operates safe spaces through partnerships with nonprofit organisations.

“These facilities provide transitional accommodation, ablutions, meals, social work services, assessments and reintegration support.

“Homeless people must not simply be moved out of sight,” she said.

“They need dignified accommodation, proper support services and genuine pathways off the streets.”

Buku echoed the call for partnerships.

“While this is a national and provincial competency, we are not idle and we are playing our part by working with a number of responsible institutions.

“We will continue to provide pro-poor support initiatives for the poor and vulnerable, while calling on business and other stakeholders to partner with us in addressing this growing challenge.”

Among those living on Fleet Street, near the KuGompo City police station, was Zongezile Hogana, who said he had spent the past three years on the streets.

“I have given up in life, the streets are the only place to go.

“We are a community that is trying to survive, regardless of not having anything, but we make sure we make a plan.”

Another homeless resident, Andile Peteni, said life on the streets was dangerous.

As winter tightens its grip on East London, a heartbreaking reality continues to unfold in the city’s central business district. Men and women, driven by unemployment, poverty, and difficult life circumstances, have turned the streets into their homes. Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

“It is not safe out there, we always have to be vigilant about our surroundings, there are people who claim territory, you just don’t sleep anywhere you want.

“We use big plastic covers and cardboard as our mattresses and blankets.”

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As winter tightens its grip on East London, a heartbreaking reality continues to unfold in the city’s central business district. Men and women, driven by unemployment, poverty, and difficult life circumstances, have turned the streets into their homes. Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)