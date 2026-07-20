Massacre accused appeals after application for his discharge fails

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Mzukisi Ndamase is applying for leave to appeal after the court refused that he should be discharged from both these Lusikisiki massacre and the assassination of ANC leader Mncedisi Gijana. Picture LULAMILE FENI

Alleged Lusikisiki massacre mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase has applied for leave to appeal after the Mthatha High Court dismissed his applications for discharge and ordered him to answer charges in both the Ngobozana mass murder and the killing of ANC leader Mncedisi Gijana.

Appearing before judge Richard Brooks at the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki on Monday, Ndamase argued another court could reach a different conclusion, alleging the court had acted unfairly, was biased and had effectively already found him guilty.

Before the court adjourned on June 19, Brooks dismissed Ndamase’s Section 174 applications after the state closed its case, finding there was sufficient evidence for him to answer to the charges.

A Section 174 application allows an accused to seek a discharge at the close of the state’s case if there is no evidence on which a reasonable court could convict.

Ndamase told the court the ruling showed the judge was “unfair, biased” and had sided with the state.

He alleged the court relied heavily on state witness Lwando Abi, whom he described as a hostile witness who had lied under oath and openly admitted hating him.

“It is clear that this court has already found me guilty,” Ndamase said.

“And to just take a stand to give a testimony of proving my innocence, yet the court has already found me [guilty],” Ndamase said.

He argued the decision to refuse his discharge application was based on the testimony of “a witness who hates me so much”, claiming Abi had said he prayed Ndamase would die in prison.

“The testimony is based on lies and hatred,” he said.

Ndamase further argued cellphone records referred to during Abi’s evidence contradicted the state’s case and maintained the court had wrongly declared Abi to be a reliable witness despite what he described as repeated lies under oath.

The state opposed the application.

Senior prosecutor advocate Mfundo Makhubalo argued there had been no gross irregularity, no evidence of bias and that refusing a Section 174 application did not infringe an accused’s right to a fair trial.

“The fact that this court refused the application was not an indication or a sign that the court is siding with the state.

“This court reached that decision because of the evidence that was put before it,” Makhubalo said.

He also rejected Ndamase’s claim that the court had already found him guilty.

“The court was very clear that the application in terms of Section 174 was refused. The court did not pronounce him guilty,” he said.

Makhubalo argued Ndamase still had the opportunity to present his defence, challenge the state’s evidence and, if convicted, appeal against any conviction.

“The right to a fair trial and the presumption of innocence are not violated when this court refused the application in terms of Section 174,” he submitted.

He asked the court to dismiss the application, arguing no other court would reach a different conclusion and that the ruling itself was not appealable.

Ndamase also asked Brooks to allow television cameras and livestreaming when he presents his defence.

He argued that when he first appeared in court, media houses livestreamed proceedings, creating a particular public perception, but that his defence would not receive the same exposure.

“I request that the cameras of SABC and other media houses be allowed and the proceedings be livestreamed so that any reasoning person in the country can make an informed decision ...

“Let the people out there have both sides of the story,” he said.

Brooks refused the request, saying cameras had only been permitted before the trial began and that the restriction during the trial was necessary to protect witnesses and avoid distractions.

He noted journalists had never been prevented from reporting proceedings.

“I will not change my decision on not having livestreaming during the trial,” Brooks said.

The trial relates to the September 28 2024 massacre in Ngobozana village near Lusikisiki, where 18 people — including 15 women, a 13-year-old boy and two men — were shot dead.

The second case concerns the murder of ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader and KwaBhaca businessman Gijana, who was shot dead at his home on August 19 2024.

The state alleges Ndamase was also linked to that killing.

All six accused have pleaded not guilty to 19 counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Brooks reserved judgment on Ndamase’s application for leave to appeal until Tuesday.

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