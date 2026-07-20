People of Mvezo village will vote 100% for ANC, says Mandla Mandela

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ANC mayoral candidate hopeful and Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Nkosi Zwelivelile “Mandla” Mandela, used Nelson Mandela International Day commemorations at Madiba’s birthplace in Mvezo at the weekend to rally support for the governing party.

He declared the village would deliver “100%” of its vote to the ANC in the local government elections.

Speaking before hundreds of residents, traditional leaders and government officials, Mandla linked his grandfather’s legacy directly to the ANC.

He described the party as Madiba’s second home and urged supporters to honour his 67 years of public service by keeping faith with the liberation movement.

Mandla is in the running to be the ANC’s mayoral candidate for the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality.

“Madiba’s second home is his political home, that being the ANC.

“This is why it is for us as the family to illustrate that this home is an anchor where Madiba’s umbilical cord lies.

“Both by blood and by association. He chose to serve and die for the people.

“Today when we remember his 67 years of serving humanity, let us understand he served in black, green and gold,” Mandla said as a commemorative plaque was unveiled at the Mvezo Great Place.

He later declared: “We as the people of Mvezo will give the ANC 100% of votes.

“We are all going to vote for the ANC. Mvezo is the home of the ANC.”

The remarks came during Nelson Mandela International Day celebrations at Madiba’s birthplace near Mthatha, where provincial government leaders joined the Mandela family to honour his legacy through community service, heritage projects and sporting activities.

The programme began with Mandla, Sanral representatives and provincial leaders unveiling new directional signs to Mandela heritage sites, including Mvezo and his burial place in Qunu.

Hundreds of participants then completed a 5km Nelson Mandela Walk from the symbolic Ludondolo bus stop to Mvezo Great Place to honour Mandela’s values of unity, service and compassion.

Sport, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo and Mandla’s wife, Nosekeni, unveiled a commemorative plaque bearing Mandela’s words: “A winner is a dreamer who never gives up.”

Installed near the entrance to Mvezo Great Place and framed in ANC colours, the plaque symbolises perseverance and Mandela’s journey from prisoner to president.

Ngongo said commemorating Mandela Day in Mvezo reminded the world of who Madiba was before he became a global icon.

She said Mandela’s legacy continued to inspire people to confront poverty, inequality and injustice, adding that the annual 67 minutes campaign encouraged citizens to actively serve their communities.

As part of the campaign, Mvezo Komkhulu, led by Mandla in his capacity as traditional leader, distributed 108 food parcels and 108 blankets to families from Mvezo and neighbouring Ludondolo village.

Ngongo also launched the inaugural Mandela Tournament and Marathon and joined participants in the run.

“The marathon is a timely reminder of that epic journey and brings us back to Mvezo Komkhulu where the journey began.”

She said the event was intended to stimulate tourism, attract investment and support education initiatives.

The celebrations also included the cleaning of Mandela’s statue at Mvezo Great Place.

Ngongo used the occasion to pay tribute to Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders chair Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso, who died on Thursday.

“We mourn the passing of our esteemed leader, whose wisdom, dignity and unwavering commitment to our traditions will forever guide us. May the ancestors welcome him with honour,” she said.

The event was attended by traditional leaders, provincial government representatives, mayors, councillors and officials from across the Eastern Cape.

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