Communities wait in vain for completion of key Hluleka road

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Nyandeni Local Municipality boasts game and nature reserves such as Hluleka.

Years of contractor failures, poor contract management and procurement delays have brought the R546m upgrade of the road to the Hluleka Nature Reserve to a standstill, prompting the Eastern Cape legislature’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) to demand answers from the provincial transport department.

The committee’s findings follow an oversight visit to the project, where it emerged that two contractors had been terminated for non-performance, delaying a road regarded as critical for improving access to health care and unlocking tourism development along the Wild Coast.

The road forms phase 2 of the upgrade from the R61 at St Barnabas Hospital to the Hluleka Nature Reserve.

Communities living along the route say completion of the project would transform access to essential services and stimulate the local economy.

Ward councillor Zilindile Hibhana said residents from four wards still relied on the gravel road to reach St Barnabas Hospital and other services.

“The gravel road is an entrance road to our hospital. If it were completed, it would lessen travelling time,” he said.

“Communities from four different wards depend on the road to go to St Barnabas.”

Hibhana said the road would also unlock economic opportunities in an area with significant tourism potential.

“Economically we are hoping for development because we have coastal businesses that are unable to generate income because of the bad road.

“This place has huge potential but the road infrastructure is a hindrance.”

He said residents were disappointed that promises made by transport MEC Xolile Nqatha had yet to materialise.

According to Hibhana, only the first phase of the project, extending as far as Nquba location, has been completed.

“We are waiting patiently because we’ve received many promises. We were hoping to get the contractor by June as per MEC Nqatha’s promise when he came here.

“We thought by July we’d see site establishments but we are still waiting.”

Last week, Nqatha briefed Scopa on the project during discussions on the province’s 2024/2025 audit outcomes.

According to the committee’s report, the project stalled after two successive contractors failed to perform.

The first contractor’s contract was terminated in July 2023, while the second was removed from site in May this year after only 11 months.

The matter is now before the courts.

Scopa chair Tiphany Harmse instructed the department to speed up the appointment of a replacement contractor and submit a detailed progress report outlining measures to prevent a repeat of the failures.

The department told the committee its implementing agent, GAP Infrastructure Development (GIC), had reviewed the project design and tender documents before advertising a new tender in November 2025.

The tender closed in January and was expected to be finalised by the end of May.

However, the department’s internal audit function and audit committee questioned the slow procurement process, noting that several months had passed between the advertisement and the anticipated appointment of a contractor.

The report also found that delays by department officials in responding to contractor performance problems significantly contributed to project delays and escalating costs.

Scopa recommended stronger contract management and accountability for officials who failed to act.

The department said it had appointed GIC to strengthen contract management on capital infrastructure projects.

The committee also urged the department to improve its financial planning and contractor vetting processes after questioning whether sufficient financial and background checks had been conducted before contracts were awarded.

The department said it now conducted detailed risk assessments of bidders, including reviews of previous projects and consultations with financial institutions to determine contractors’ financial standing and credit exposure before appointments were made.

Scopa also raised concerns over the illegal occupation of sections of the reserve.

The report noted that some community members had built homes and were farming within the reserve, creating the risk of further delays and costly expropriation.

Responding to the concern, Nqatha said the department continued engaging communities and municipalities through social facilitation programmes aimed at discouraging further encroachment on land earmarked for the project.

DA MPL Kabelo Mogatosi said the Hluleka delays reflected deeper systemic problems within the department’s roads programme.

He argued that the current roads budget was inadequate to address the province’s growing maintenance backlog.

“The current budget as it stands will not enable the Eastern Cape to knock down the current road maintenance backlog.

“At the current budget allocation, it will take us at least 20 years to achieve drivable roads.”

Mogatosi said the situation was particularly concerning given that the South African Human Rights Commission had previously found that poor road conditions in the province affected residents’ basic human rights.

“This should be at the top of the agenda, but it seems it is not.”

He said budget constraints could not be blamed for every failure, accusing the department of repeatedly underspending money allocated for road maintenance.

“The department continues to underperform in this programme.

“They do not spend their allocated budget without any consequence management.”

He said the failure to spend available funds weakened the department’s case when requesting additional allocations from the provincial treasury.

Mogatosi also questioned the department’s contractor appointment processes, saying inadequate due diligence was contributing to the province’s worsening infrastructure backlog.

“Our conclusion on appointments of contractors is that there is little to no due diligence done on the financial and technical capacity of these contractors.

“There has to be consequence management and an overhaul of procurement processes if we are to give dignity back to the residents of the Eastern Cape.”

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