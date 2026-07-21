Delights of winter from whale sightings to blooming aloes

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Humpback whales, Cape aloes and a rare boxfish have drawn public attention as the Eastern Cape winter puts on displays of wildlife, wild and mild weather and colour.

Out in the ocean, distant sprays of whales breaching have seen videographers sending out drones, which filmed the action close-up.

“The presence of the whales along our coast is a seasonal spectacle of one of the longest mammal migrations on Earth,” East London Museum principal natural scientist Kevin Cole said.

He is a local scientist who is often the public postman for all kinds of thrilling marine discoveries, some disasters and tragedies.

Images of a family of humpbacks off Chintsa Bay blowing spumes in unison were posted this week by short filmmaker Mark Roach.

He was the first to post an agit-prop documentary on Shell’s attempted seismic blasting of the Wild Coast in 2020 which drew thousands of views.

There were more whale close-ups of the humpbacks twirling and spinning in the ocean just off Glengarriff, which were filmed by Nigel Dean Connellan.

He set the context for the whale displays in the videos, telling Off Track: “These energetic surface behaviours of humpback whales underscore their complex social lives — breaching, spy hopping and fin slapping seen in the videos are part of social bonding.

“One video shows what could be a mother-calf pair with an escort signal, the dynamic within the group such as the synchronous breaching by the mother-calf pair which strengthens their bond and may assist the calf in honing skills.

“The splash after a propelled breach can contribute to long-range communication (the splash and sound travel further underwater) signalling location, identity and possibly the readiness to socialise with other groups close by.

“This amazing local footage is showing us an aspect of the annual migration of southern populations of whales from nutrient-rich Antarctic feeding grounds during summer, travelling northward to warmer waters to breed and calve.

“They will return to southern oceans later in the year.

“As ecosystem engineers whales play a role in nutrient cycling, releasing faeces (high in iron and nitrogen) at breeding grounds which fertilise phytoplankton — the very base of the entire food chain.

“By improving phytoplankton blooms, they support carbon absorption from the atmosphere.

“Whale carcasses at sea sink deep, delivering nutrients to great depths. Strandings provide the same in coastal ecosystems.”

The museum was also the recipient of a find on Nahoon Beach by Rene Murdoch of the shell of a triangular boxfish, Tetrosomus concatenatus.

“This species of fish does not have scales but instead has hexagonal plates called scutes covered by a protective layer of thin skin,” Cole said.

“These form a tough armoured prism that shields the fish from predators.

“Each scute features a raised, star-like structure that helps distribute stress across the entire surface of the body.

“Precise fin movements are required for swimming as the only flexible parts on the fish are its eyes, mouth and fins.”

Cole was also a witness to the extraordinary blooming of the Aloe ferox near the Thomas River recently.

Aloe ferox is also known as a Cape aloe or bitter or red aloe.

“The tall-stemmed succulent plant is one of the most iconic species in the Eastern Cape,” Cole said.

“In the field, they can grow to a height of three metres and winter blooms create striking displays on hillsides.

“Their bright-red, orange, or yellow-orange tubular flowers are arranged in dense, erect racemes which attract birds, insects and pollinators — a great source of nectar in winter.“

Hillsides are a preferred habitat type, and these aloes close to the Thomas River Village are also depicted in local bushman rock art discovered by the late Victor Biggs, who noted the cultural significance of these plants to the San as depicted in their rock art.

“Traditional medicinal use by the amaXhosa include wound healing, skin conditions, burns, insect bites, arthritis, digestive issues and is used during spiritual cleansing or as a body wash.”

He said the dry skirt of leaves around the bottom of the plants were a form of protection.

Dry leaves were also used and burned as a mosquito repellent and were occasionally ground for snuff.

“Aloe ferox is one of SA’s most heavily wild-harvested and commercially traded indigenous plants.

“The bitter sap from just under the leaf skin is rich in aloin and used as a laxative, an anti-inflammatory, and as part of arthritis remedies.

“The exudate fluid is also exported for pharmaceuticals.

“The inner leaf gel is used in skincare(moisturising, wound-healing, anti-ageing), cosmetics and supplements.”

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