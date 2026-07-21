Dispatch team celebrates Mandela Day at Mdantsane children’s centre

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The Daily Dispatch team spent Mandela Day at Masizakhe Children’s Centre — sharing stories with the children, rolling up sleeves to help clean, and delivering donations made possible by our incredible readers. Picture ALAN EASON

The Masizakhe Child & Youth Centre in Mdantsane NU2 has welcomed donations from the Daily Dispatch, the University of Fort Hare and Mdantsane City Centre as part of Nelson Mandela Day celebrations.

At Friday’s event, which was marked by music and dancing, the Dispatch team donated food parcels and clothing to the centre, which cares for 70 vulnerable children.

Established in 1998, Masizakhe accommodates boys and girls aged between two and 16, providing them with shelter, education, health care and counselling.

The centre is staffed by social workers, child and youth care workers and kitchen staff.

Social worker Qaqamba Ntuthu said the centre also prepared older children for independent living through skills development programmes.

“We have an Independent Living Programme where children who are 16 are trained to enter into the workplace.

“They are taught computer skills, cooking, sewing clothes, sewing shoes and doing garden work.”

Ntuthu said donations remained vital because government funding covered only half of the centre’s operational costs.

“I feel excited. These donations are of great value to us and also the children here. They will make a huge difference.

“Since we are an NPO and social development gives us a subsidy of 50%, [the other] 50% we get from donations.

“We are going to need the clothing because it is winter now.

“We are also thankful for the groceries that we received from the Daily Dispatch.”

A grade 10 pupil who lives at the centre said it had transformed the children’s lives.

“This centre has helped me to communicate with others, to continue with school and learn humility and gratitude.

“We are grateful for the people who donated and gave what they had from their pockets. We needed these things here at the centre.”

The Dispatch team spent the day at the centre organising wardrobes, cooking, cleaning, washing clothes, braiding children’s hair, reading them storybooks and offering motivational talks.

Daily Dispatch support services manager Nalitha Mpondo-Nayo said giving back formed part of Ubuntu Media’s corporate social investment programme.

“The reason why I am volunteering here today is because Ubuntu Media, which is the holding company, is dedicated to giving back to the community.

“We are passionate about children, the community and reading.

“As a newspaper, we want to be part of anything that empowers children and gives back to the community.”

She said staff had collected pre-loved clothing and donated groceries, including maize meal, rice, vegetables, juice and snacks.

“To see the happiness in the kids when they see that there are people who actually care for them ... I am glad that I was part of this initiative.”

Dispatch editor Cheri-Ann James said: “I want to express my sincere gratitude to the staff of Masizakhe for not only opening their doors to us, but for everything they do for children in need.

“Your work goes beyond the care you provide within the four walls of the home.

“You are helping shape futures and giving children hope for a better tomorrow,” she said.

Centre manager Luyanda Lusizi appealed for further support, saying the home urgently needed school uniforms, stationery, school bags, food, a washing machine and transport.

“There are professionals out there who come from this centre.

“Some of them are teachers and others are studying at the University of Fort Hare.

“That is how we measure our programme. We are moulding a human being here,” Lusizi said.

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