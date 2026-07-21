Double murder accused dies in hospital hours before scheduled court appearance

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Less than 48 hours before former Buffalo City Metro law enforcement officer Athandile Mute was due to stand trial for allegedly killing two of his friends, the 32-year-old died in hospital, prompting police to open an inquest.

Mute had been expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on Monday to face two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and related charges stemming from a fatal shooting at a Quigney hotel in August 2024.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed Mute died on Saturday after allegedly falling ill at his family home in Ngangelizwe, Mthatha.

“We can confirm that 32-year-old Athandile Mute was with his family on Saturday at about 9am in Ngangelizwe township, Mthatha,” Mawisa said.

“According to the information received by police, he complained of a stomach ache to his family and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he passed on.

“Police were later summoned to the hospital and an inquest docket was opened for investigation.”

Police declined to comment further on the cause of death.

The criminal case has been postponed to July 28, when the state is expected to formally withdraw the charges after receiving Mute’s official death certificate.

His death comes before the victims’ families had an opportunity to hear evidence during the trial explaining what led to the shootings.

Mute was accused of fatally shooting popular DJ Luvuyo “Deep LaaVai” Ngxongwana and Sonwabile Jali, and attempting to kill their friend Anda Nanto during an early morning shooting at a Quigney hotel.

Ngxongwana and Jali were shot dead while sitting inside a vehicle outside the hotel.

Nanto was allegedly shot twice during a struggle with Mute inside a hotel room.

A fourth man who was in the room escaped unharmed.

Nanto survived after bullets struck his neck and shoulder before exiting through his back and stomach.

He spent several days in hospital before recovering at home.

Mute’s attorney, Sanuse Mrwetyana, said he only learnt of his client’s death after arriving at court for the scheduled trial.

“At this moment, I cannot confirm that he has died because I have not yet seen the official death certificate that confirms his death.

“Maybe such certificate would then be presented before court in the next appearance on July 28, but for now I cannot confirm anything, and I have not spoken to anyone from his family,” Mrwetyana said.

Outside court, the families of the deceased said Mute’s death had robbed them of answers they had hoped to receive during the trial.

Ngxongwana’s mother, Fezeka, said they had been left with more questions than answers.

“I am really hurt that he will no longer be here to tell us why he did what he did,” she said.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the shootings, Nanto said he was still trying to come to terms with surviving the attack.

He said he had met Mute for the first time the night before the shootings after Ngxongwana and Jali invited him to join the group at the hotel.

According to Nanto, an argument broke out the following morning after Mute accused the group of stealing R50,000 from his bank account.

“As I denied such allegations, he pulled out a gun and a scuffle between us ensued, resulting in a number of shots being fired inside the hotel room, two of which hit me in the shoulder and neck.

“My friend, who was sleeping at the time, also woke up and assisted me to disarm this man, who then fled by jumping off the hotel balcony.

“As I was rushed to hospital, it is then that we saw our other two friends lying dead inside a vehicle outside the hotel,” Nanto said.

He said he had since learnt the allegations that money had been taken from Mute’s account were unfounded.

“I have mixed feelings over these developments because I was hoping to hear from him during trial what exactlyfuelled such an attack on all of us,” he said.

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