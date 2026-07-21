Grateful flood victims get temporary homes year after disaster

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Jongisile Nokinta, 63, has been staying in a relative's home since the June 2025 floods that claimed the lives of 103 people in the Eastern Cape.

For more than a year, Mthatha pensioner Jongisile Nokinta lived in a relative’s home after the June 2025 floods swept away the two-room mud house he had called home.

While grateful for the shelter, the 63-year-old said living in someone else’s house came with its own hardships.

“It’s not easy at all,” he said.

“There are certain things you become accustomed to doing in your own place that suddenly one cannot do.”

On Saturday, however, Nokinta finally received the keys to a temporary home in Mayden Farm outside Mthatha, joining more than 25 flood-affected families who were relocated into temporary residential units (TRUs) more than a year after the disaster.

The homes were handed over by OR Tambo District Municipality human settlements portfolio head Siphokazi Njisane and representatives from the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality as part of Nelson Mandela Month commemorations.

“I am so happy. I am actually lost for words,” Nokinta said.

“I thought the government had forgotten about us but seemingly that was not the case.

“They have thought about us, which means we will now be able to collect our things and move into safer houses.”

The devastating floods claimed 103 lives across the Eastern Cape, left thousands homeless and destroyed homes in several communities, including Phola Park informal settlement where Nokinta lived.

He vividly remembers the morning the floodwaters engulfed his home.

“I had just woken up when I heard people screaming outside,” he said.

“When I got to the road, I saw the water coming towards our houses and I ran back inside.

“I tried to salvage something but in the midst of that chaos, the mind cannot really decide what to take.

“Eventually the water reached my chest level inside the house before I got out.

“I could not save anything. I was left with only the clothes I was wearing.”

This is one of the people who received a temporary home on Saturday. He's been staying in a relative's home since the June 2025 floods that claimed the lives of 103 people in the Eastern Cape. His name is Jongisile Nokinta and he is 63 years old. (SUPPLIED)

As he begins rebuilding his life, Nokinta hopes the new community will live peacefully together.

“I just wish people can respect each other. There are rules that need to be followed wherever you live,” he said.

OR Tambo District Municipality spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane said the municipality had submitted more than 1,000 applications for emergency housing assistance to the Eastern Cape human settlements department following the floods.

However, because of limited provincial resources and the widespread impact of the disaster across several districts, only 600 temporary residential units were allocated to OR Tambo.

Of those, 400 were allocated to the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality, which suffered the greatest damage.

“The remaining 200 units were distributed among the other affected local municipalities,” Kolwane said.

She said the 400 units allocated to KSD were not intended solely for Mayden Farm.

“Mayden Farm was identified for flood victims from wards 12 and 37 where no alternative land was available.”

Kolwane said the temporary homes had been constructed across different parts of the municipality based on verified damage assessments, the availability of suitable land and the need for equitable distribution among affected communities.

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