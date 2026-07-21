New fire station in Ntabozuko set to reduce response times

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Residents of Ntabozuko and surrounding communities are expected to benefit from faster emergency response times following the official opening of the new R17.2 million Ntabozuko Fire Station by BCM mayor Princess Faku on Friday.

A new R17.2m fire station aimed at cutting emergency response times and boosting firefighting capacity in Buffalo City’s western corridor has officially opened in Ntabozuko, with the metro describing it as a major investment in public safety.

The station, officially opened by mayor Princess Faku in Ward 45, became operational on July 17 and is expected to respond to structural fires, road crashes, hazardous material incidents and other emergencies.

Faku said the project was about protecting lives and improving service delivery.

“It is about investing in the safety, dignity and future of our communities,” she said.

“It is about ensuring that when disaster strikes, help is never too far away.”

She said residents in the Ntabozuko corridor had for years depended on fire stations located further away, resulting in longer response times.

“This station will help us meet the national target of responding to structural fires within 14 minutes,” Faku said.

The project forms part of the metro’s Integrated Development Plan and Catalytic Urban Development Programme and was funded through the municipality’s capital budget and the Urban Settlements Development Grant.

“The station is already operational as from July 17 2026,” metro spokesperson Luzuko Buku said.

“Three firefighters per shift are deployed and we are in the process of recruiting seven more firefighters to cover the vast BCMM jurisdiction.”

He said the station was equipped with a major pumper, a rescue vehicle fitted with hydraulic rescue equipment, a bush tender and would soon receive a new 6,000-litre water tanker.

The station will primarily serve Ntabozuko, Mncotsho, Tshabo, Unit P, the Walter Sisulu University precinct and wards 44, 45 and 49, while also supporting Beacon Bay, Gonubie and Qonce during major incidents.

Buku said response times from Qonce to Ntabozuko currently averaged about 17 minutes, increasing to about 20 minutes in rural areas.

“It is expected that the response to structural fires will improve and be within the expected norm,” he said.

“BCMM’s response performance improved to 84.3% during the 2025/2026 financial year, exceeding the National Treasury benchmark of 75%.”

He said the station would also respond to rescue operations, hazardous material incidents and provide fire safety education.

JoJo tanks had been installed to ensure water supply during outages, while inverters and standby generators were planned.

Buku said the municipality was also planning to build another fire station in Ward 33.

However, DA councillor Sue Bentley questioned whether Ntabozuko was the area most in need of a new station.

“We are pleased that the project has been completed and opened and trust that a necessary amount of the final payment has been withheld to deal with any snags that crop up in the immediate future,” she said.

Bentley said councillors had not been given enough information about the station’s design and final cost to determine whether the R17.2m project represented value for money.

While acknowledging the station would improve response times in Ntabozuko, she argued that fast-growing areas such as Gonubie, Kidd’s Beach and Ward 32 remained underserved.

“The new fire station certainly will enable BCM to meet the national response times for fires in the Ntabozuko area, but the question is whether this was the area that most needed a fire station,” she said.

Bentley also raised concerns over staffing and equipment, saying only about 30 firefighters were available per shift across the metro, excluding those on leave or sick leave.

“With eight fire stations now operating, staff are very thin on the ground.

“The concern is that when there are not sufficient staff available for shifts, the busier fire stations will not have enough personnel if there is a call-out,” she said.

She also noted that the hazardous materials vehicle displayed during the station’s opening had been brought from Greenfields Fire Station before being returned, and warned that recurring water outages in Ntabozuko could affect firefighting operations.

Despite those concerns, Bentley praised firefighters for continuing to deliver a reliable service despite staff and vehicle shortages.

Faku urged residents to safeguard the new facility from vandalism and theft.

“When we protect municipal assets, we are protecting services that save lives,” she said.

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