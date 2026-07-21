Potent El Niño forecast to hit SA in summer already taking hold

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A watering hole on Burnside farm, located near the Gulu River, shows the devastation of the ongoing drought.

The rapidly building “massive” El Niño forecast to hit SA in summer is already starting to take hold.

This is according to meteorologist Michelle du Plessis of Vox Weather, who says that over large areas of the country, days and nights are already warmer than average.

Winter rainfall areas in the Western and Southern Cape are also drier.

In a post watched by 232,000 people, Du Plessis said: “Everyone is talking about the rapidly strengthening El Niño.

“But before we look too far ahead to summer, there is already reason for concern about this winter.

“We are only halfway through the winter season, yet large areas of the country have already been warmer than normal.

“Day temperatures have averaged between 2°C to 3°C above normal for much of the interior while minimum temperatures have been between 2°C to 4°C above normal for large areas of the central interior, showing that winter nights have been especially mild.

“Rainfall has varied sharply across the country with much of the normally dry interior receiving above-normal rainfall, but parts of the Western Cape, West Coast and Southern Cape, which are our winter rainfall regions, have remained drier than normal.”

SA is not alone in experiencing warm and dry conditions.

Globally, June was the second-warmest recorded, while Western Europe experienced its hottest June on record, averaging 3°C above normal.

Du Plessis said: “The oceans are also exceptionally warm, with June 2026 recording the highest temperatures across most of the extra-polar oceans and the tropical Pacific — where El Niño is already developing and strengthening.

“There is an 81% chance that it will develop into a very strong El Niño in later 2026 and persist into early 2027.”

She said SA could expect below-normal rainfall across the winter rainfall region and there would be below-average rainfall in July, especially in the south-west.

Above-normal rainfall would return to the south-west in August, but temperatures would remain hotter than normal across the country by 1°C to 3°C above average.

University of Pretoria meteorologist and Southern African Development Community (Sadc) climate prediction specialist Prof William Landman told Cape Talk Radio recently there was no doubt in the climate and weather community that a very strong El Niño was developing.

“Our modelling group, the [SA] Weather Service and my colleagues at UCT and Wits are very sure that it will be massive.”

Landman said while El Niño conditions and systems were already developing in the Pacific, “our climate models are very reliable on a time scale of a couple of months ahead”.

“Now that we are in winter, we are kind of sure that these models are onto something.

“All of them we look at, including the ones we run locally, are showing there is warming and it will result in a strong event.”

During an El Niño, summer rainfall could halve over SA.

Though some areas could have storms which dropped 600mm of rain, overall rainfall would be half the amount of a wet season.

“These rainfall events are also many days apart and during El Niño it is warmer than usual — a recipe for a big problem for crops.”

However, grain exporting countries Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina would be getting lots of rain.

“The main problem is that in Sadc countries, a drought associated with high temperatures and the climate that is warming up could have implications.

“Many subsistence farmers have no choice — they have to plant.

“So that is a big concern if it is going to be people who have to plant — they have to eat or die, to put it bluntly.

“I am worried for those people.

“We are going to have to see, using our models, how the atmosphere is going to respond to this El Niño, which is ... ocean forcing (caused by the ocean).

“If the atmosphere responds in the way it normally does, then we will have problems.”

The Guardian reported that food shocks were expected as “climateflation” combined with the effects of the Middle East war.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs are expecting a 15.8% surge in global food commodity prices in the second half of 2028, when planting, growing and harvesting cycles would have been hit by the “timing of the extreme weather”.

The analysts wrote that a drier monsoon season had seen parts of India receive only 25% or 50% of their rain, which could affect the white rice and sugar cane supply.

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