72-year-old in court over alleged theft of 18 sheep

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A 72-year-old man has appeared in the Bhityi Magistrate’s Court in connection with the alleged theft of 18 sheep worth more than R25,000.

A 72-year-old man has appeared in the Bhityi Magistrate’s Court in connection with the alleged theft of 18 sheep worth more than R25,000.

The man, from Tyelebana village in the Xhongorha administrative area under the Bhityi policing precinct outside Mthatha, was arrested on Wednesday during an operation by the Eastern Cape Mthatha Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit.

Police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said officers recovered 16 sheep and two lambs believed to have been stolen.

“The members swooped on the suspect’s homestead in the Xhongorha administrative area under the Bhityi policing precinct during a follow-up operation on Wednesday,” Matyolo said.

He said officers found that the animals’ identification marks had been tampered with and the suspect was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for possessing the livestock.

“The estimated value of the livestock is R25,000,” Matyolo said.

Police said altering identification marks was a common tactic used to disguise stolen livestock before it was sold at informal markets.

OR Tambo district commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana said stock theft remained a serious challenge in rural communities, where livestock was often a family’s primary source of wealth and food security.

Bhityi is one of the country’s stock theft hotspots and regularly features among the top 10 police stations nationally for reported stock theft cases.

“The fight against stock theft in the district remains one of our priorities because it robs many families of their hard-earned wealth and leaves victims languishing in poverty. We will continue to deal decisively with anyone found in possession of stolen animals, regardless of age,” Modishana said.

Police urged livestock owners to brand their animals clearly and report any suspicious movement of livestock immediately.

“Community co-operation is critical. If we receive information early, we can prevent these crimes and return animals to their rightful owners before they are lost for good,” Modishana said.

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