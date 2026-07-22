ADM adds qualified drone pilots to its disaster management efforts

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Officiala involved in the drone pilot training efforts are, seated from left, Anathi Dyantyi, Lindani Gxoyiya and Xolisa Daweti. Back, from left, are Babalwa Kilani, ADM head of centre Thembinkosi Nxawe, Phumeza Nkomo, Motsie Dhlomo and the Rev Sipho Jamela.

The Amathole District Municipality (ADM) has become one of the first municipalities in the Eastern Cape to equip its disaster management officials with commercial drone pilot qualifications, strengthening its ability to detect and assess disasters.

The move comes after seven disaster risk management (DRM) officers qualified as commercial drone pilots following months of training accredited by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).

The district, one of the province’s most disaster-prone areas, has increasingly faced severe weather events in recent years, while prolonged dry conditions have contributed to frequent vegetation fires.

Officials say the new technology will improve disaster detection and monitoring while reducing reliance on external service providers during emergencies.

ADM spokesperson Sisa Msiwa said the officers completed the first year of a three-year training programme.

“Seven officers from ADM’s community services and strategic planning and governance divisions completed their full training pathway comprising RPL theory, exams and practicals, beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) theory, exams and practicals, dangerous goods training, and aviation security (AVSEC) training, and were then issued with remote pilot licences by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) in July,” Msiwa said.

She said more officials were expected to be trained over the next two years, depending on operational needs.

Msiwa said the qualifications would significantly improve the municipality’s ability to assess disasters, particularly in remote rural areas.

“Previously, assessing damage after a disaster relied entirely on officials physically reaching the affected site before an accurate picture could be established.

“This is a process that could be significantly delayed in the district’s more remote or rural wards, especially where roads or bridges had already been compromised by the same event.

“Decisions on where to route relief resources therefore often had to wait until ground teams arrived and reported back.

“An aerial view of the affected area can now be captured quickly, without officials needing to reach every point on the ground first, thus cutting the time between a disaster being reported and ADM having a reliable picture of its scale and impact,” she said.

Pheello Oliphant, spokesperson for the MEC of co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC, said Amathole was currently the only district in the province to provide this level of specialised drone training to its disaster management officials.

He said the provincial department supported municipalities through South African National Space Agency (SANSA) satellite imagery, provincial risk assessment reports, disaster management planning, community awareness campaigns and assistance in securing disaster grant funding.

“As the provincial government, we are happy with the progress the districts are making in protecting the lives of the people in the events of disasters.

“However, there’s still more that needs to be done, especially during these days of global warming and unpredictable weather patterns,” Oliphant said.

According to the municipality, the new drone capability will enable faster and more accurate damage assessments, allowing relief resources such as water tankers, repair teams, food parcels and blankets to reach affected communities sooner.

It will also reduce the risks faced by emergency personnel, as drones can inspect unstable infrastructure and flooded areas before officials enter them.

Msiwa said vegetation fires remained the most common incidents attended to by ADM fire services, particularly in the Ngqushwa and Mbhashe local municipalities.

She said the technology would also be used during floods and severe weather incidents, which regularly damaged homes and infrastructure across the district’s six local municipalities.

Msiwa said the latest achievement formed part of broader institutional improvements within the municipality.

“This certification adds to a run of recent institutional progress at ADM — its first qualified audit outcome in 2023/2024 following the 2021 Section 139(5)(a) constitutional intervention, and its first fully funded medium-term revenue and expenditure framework (MTREF) budget in more than seven years for 2026/2027.

“Together, these reflect a district building sustainable technical capability rather than a single one-off achievement,” she said.

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