Former security cop’s trial delayed after judge recuses herself

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Bathandwa Ndondo's sisters Thokozile Sidumo-Ntlokonkulu (left) and Nondumiso Ndondo-Dingiswayo (right), with his cousin Prof Lungisile Ntsebeza (centre), when Gcinisiko Dandala a former police officer who was attached to the notorious Transkei Security Branch appeared in the Cala Magistrate Court for the September 24, 1985 murder of the anti-apartheid activist.

The trial of a former Transkei Security Branch officer accused of murdering an anti-apartheid activist has been delayed after the accused successfully applied for the presiding judge to recuse herself.

The trial was set to begin in the Mthatha High Court sitting in Cacadu on Tuesday, 41 years after the murder.

But Bathandwa Ndondo’s alleged killer, Gcinisiko Lamont Dandala, the former police officer attached to the notorious Transkei Security Branch, applied for the presiding judge, Buyiswa Majiki, to recuse herself.

In the recusal application, Dandala, through his legal representative advocate Templeton Jikwana, said he feared an unfair trial due to the background of the case.

He said Majiki, as a student at the then University of Transkei, was part of a student demonstration calling for the killers of Ndondo to be apprehended.

The application was made from the bar.

The state did not object to the application.

Majiki subsequently recused herself. She said a new judge had been sourced and would be available on Monday.

A total of six state witnesses, who were in court, were warned for Monday, and the trial is scheduled for the entire week.

Dandala, 68, is standing trial after he was charged last year for the murder of Ndondo.

The trial is held at the Cacadu Circuit Court to ensure greater accessibility for members of the public from the surrounding communities.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali previously said the murder of Ndondo on September 24 1985 remained one of the unresolved cases involving anti-apartheid activists who died at the hands of the then authorities.

“The accused previously applied for amnesty before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), but his application was rejected.

“In his application, he claimed that Ndondo was shot and killed because they feared being killed by Askaris if they failed to carry out the act.

“According to evidence at the disposal of the prosecution, the accused, together with another member of the Security Branch, who has since passed away, and two Askaris, who are also deceased, were tasked by the then Transkei homeland government to arrest Ndondo.

“On the day of the incident, they allegedly travelled to Ndondo’s home in Cala Village in a combi.

“Upon arrival, they reportedly found him in the same room as the late activist, Thobile Bam.

“The group allegedly took Ndondo away, informing those present that he was being taken to Cala police station for questioning.

“While the combi was travelling through Cala Village, witnesses reportedly observed Ndondo attempting to escape through a window of the vehicle.

“At the time, he was naked from the waist up.

“He eventually fell from the moving vehicle and began running away, while the accused and his accomplices allegedly pursued him and fired shots in his direction,” Tyali said.

He said Ndondo was alleged to have run into a nearby homestead, where he collapsed.

His pursuers allegedly continued shooting at him.

He said they then reportedly loaded him back into the combi and transported him to the Cala police station before taking him to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Outside court, family member Thokozile Ndondo said they were looking forward to the trial starting but were not opposed to the application.

They had heard there may be problems in the future because of a conflict of interest.

“As the family, we have no problem with that because we don’t want to find ourselves or the case in the long run having problems.

“We want the case to be dealt with until the end is reached without appeals that would cause problems.

“We welcome the decision as long as it’s delaying for a good reason,” Thokozile said.

Tyali said: “As the prosecution, we are ready to proceed with the matter.

“This is an unfortunate delay, but a necessary one because a drawn-out application for the judge’s recusal would further delay the matter.

“With the commencement of the trial, the National Prosecuting Authority hopes that, should a conviction be secured, the proceedings will provide long-awaited closure to the victim’s family and contribute to ongoing efforts to address unresolved crimes committed during the apartheid era.”

Dandala remains out on warning.

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