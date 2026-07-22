Long-term master plans to chart future of E Cape small harbour development

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hamburg is one of three Eastern Cape towns set to benefit from a multibillion-rand investment in small harbour development. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

Plans to develop small town harbours at three Eastern Cape towns are advancing, with long-term master plans developed to guide future investment.

The towns - Port St Johns, Hamburg and Mbizana - are among a network of proposed small harbour developments being planned by the public works and infrastructure department as part of a long-term strategy to grow the ocean economy, create jobs and improve maritime infrastructure.

The government estimates the full Small Harbours Development Programme across four coastal provinces could cost as much as R7.1bn.

Public works said the three Eastern Cape projects were intended to stimulate economic growth through investment in fisheries, aquaculture, tourism and marine-related services.

Port St Johns has been identified as a Tier 1 site — earmarked for major maritime infrastructure and the development of a coastal economic hub.

Hamburg and Mbizana have been classified as Tier 2 sites, intended to support local fishing industries, small-scale aquaculture, tourism and community-based economic development through more modest infrastructure upgrades.

Public works spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said the spatial and economic development frameworks for all three sites had been completed, providing long-term master plans to guide future investment.

“The resulting small harbour master plans will guide the phased development of landside and marine infrastructure and support activities such as fisheries, aquaculture, tourism, marine services and broader coastal economic development,” Mabaso said.

Though planning has been completed, none of the projects has reached the construction stage.

The government said the programme was still in the pre-implementation phase, with feasibility studies, engineering assessments, environmental approvals and stakeholder consultations under way.

“No construction commencement or completion dates have yet been confirmed.

“These dates can only be determined once the pre-implementation investigations have been completed, the final scope has been approved, funding has been secured and the applicable procurement processes have been concluded,” Mabaso said.

In Port St Johns, the proposed harbour is centred on opportunities linked to fishing, aquaculture, tourism and fish processing.

Current work includes establishing a project steering committee, progressing the site’s designation as a public launch facility, conducting feasibility studies, floodline investigations and stormwater modelling, as well as community consultations and governance assessments.

Port St Johns mayor Cebisa Mazuza said the municipality and national government had agreed the project would have to be implemented in phases because of the scale of investment required.

“We agreed with the department that this project cannot be done in a one-off payment but rather in phases.

“Even the department alone cannot do it. We are having meetings around how to move it forward,” Mazuza said.

She said the municipality had already begun preparing for opportunities linked to the harbour, with two local schools now offering maritime studies.

Preliminary estimates put the feasibility study at about R5.4m, while urban management interventions, including security and fencing, are expected to cost R6.5m.

Design work and geographical investigations are estimated at a further R4.5m, with the overall Port St Johns project expected to cost R251m.

Parliamentary planning documents show that Phase 0, covering feasibility studies, environmental approvals, engineering investigations and planning, was scheduled to begin during the current 2026/2027 financial year.

Construction under Phase 1 is expected to start in the third year of the programme.

“These costs mean we have to look at both public and private partnerships.

“We need to see what recommendations come from the project steering committee,” Mazuza said.

Hamburg’s proposed first phase focuses on upgrading existing harbour infrastructure and improving access to the precinct.

According to Mabaso, plans include refurbishing the existing slipway, formalising access roads, providing parking for vehicles and boat trailers, upgrading road links and extending 6th Street.

The study area also includes the Keiskamma River launch site, caravan park and a fish-farming facility undergoing revitalisation.

However, Hamburg Development Forum chair Keith Peacock criticised the process, saying there had been insufficient community consultation and little clarity on the project’s feasibility.

“The national public works and infrastructure committee report in 2025 noted that Tier 2 harbours were simply about the assessment of a list of potential sites, which include Hamburg, and also emphasised the importance of local community involvement.

“This is a logical and necessary precursor to any capital development, such as the proposed harbour,” he said.

Peacock said the forum was not opposed to development but wanted meaningful public participation and a realistic assessment of the harbour’s feasibility before the project proceeded.

Mbizana’s Winnie Madikizela-Mandela municipality spokesperson Thamsanqa Cwibi did not respond to questions sent on Tuesday.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch