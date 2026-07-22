March and March member’s bail bid postponed again

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March and March organiser Siyabonga Mxhiya appeared before the Mdantsane Magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Tensions flared outside the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after the bail application of March and March member Siyabonga Mxhiya was postponed for a second time.

The postponement followed a change in legal representation after Mxhiya requested a new attorney to represent him.

His new legal representative asked for more time to study the case, saying the previous legal team had not adequately prepared the matter.

The 40-year-old was arrested after allegedly intimidating a foreign national at his shop in Mdantsane on July 7.

According to the charge sheet, Mxhiya unlawfully and intentionally sought to compel Joseph Takura to close his salon at Yellow Zone, Highway, NU2, by “assaulting, injuring or causing damage to him or threatening to kill, assault, injure or cause damage to him”.

March and March organiser Azola Mrano criticised both the previous legal representative and the handling of the case.

“We are not happy with how the first attorney handled the matter.

“He delayed the process, which is frustrating, because today was the bail judgment.

“We are also not happy about how the justice system is handling the matter, because there are a number of criminals out there who are walking freely, but Mxhiya has been behind bars for almost two weeks now,” she said.

Mrano said the organisation believed its campaign against undocumented foreign nationals would create more employment opportunities for South Africans.

“We are going to fight for our rights, and will not back down until Mxhiya is released.

“I am just hoping they will release him soon so that it will prevent frustration caused by the community if nothing is being done.

“But we are hoping people will not protest and cause violence.

“We will keep on fighting for Mxhiya, as we do not have intentions of harming anyone and causing any violence,” she said.

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