Massacre accused to present defence after discharge application fails

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Convicted murderer Mzukisi Ndamase is occused of masterminding the Lusikisiki massacre from inside prison.

Alleged Lusikisiki massacre mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase will finally begin presenting his defence on Thursday.

This after the Mthatha High Court, sitting in Lusikisiki, dismissed his bid to appeal against a ruling ordering him to answer charges in the 2024 mass murder and the killing of ANC leader Mncedisi Gijana.

Judge Richard Brooks on Tuesday rejected Ndamase’s application for leave to appeal against the dismissal of his Section 174 application, ruling there was no merit to claims that the court had been biased or that the trial was unfair.

“There is no substantive or procedural merit in the application and it should therefore be dismissed,” Brooks ruled.

In June, Brooks dismissed Ndamase’s Section 174 application for discharge after the state closed its case, finding there was sufficient evidence for him to answer the charges.

The ruling was based on corroborating evidence from key state witness Lonwabo Abi — Ndamase’s former confidant and prison mate — as well as confessions made by four co-accused.

Abi, who served time with Ndamase at the Wellington Prison in Mthatha, was initially an accused before turning state witness.

He testified that Ndamase orchestrated both the Lusikisiki massacre and the murder of Gijana by issuing instructions from prison via cellphone.

After his discharge application failed, Ndamase, who is representing himself, sought leave to appeal, arguing another court could reach a different conclusion.

He claimed Brooks had already found him guilty and had relied on the evidence of “a hostile witness who hates me so much”.

Ndamase also argued Abi had lied repeatedly under oath and that cellphone records contradicted parts of the state’s case.

Brooks dismissed those arguments, saying the court had gone beyond what was required to ensure Ndamase received a fair trial despite him representing himself.

The judge also found that Ndamase’s complaints that the proceedings were unfair were premature and could only properly be raised after the trial had concluded.

Following the ruling, Ndamase asked whether any further legal remedies were available before he presented his defence.

“I would like to inquire whether there are any other remedies or options available to me at this stage.

“Does this dismissal mean this is the end of the matter?” he asked.

Brooks told him he could either testify and call witnesses or close his case without leading evidence, reminding him that the court’s verdict would ultimately be based on the evidence before it.

Ndamase elected to testify and call witnesses.

He said he intended calling several witnesses, including Abi’s wife, Sandisiwe Sakwe, Wellington Prison inmate Thulani Nonkonyane, and managers from Pep and Ackermans stores in Lusikisiki.

He did not explain how the two retail managers would be relevant to his defence.

The court adjourned on Wednesday to allow Ndamase time to consult his witnesses before the defence case begins on Thursday.

Ndamase also complained that he had not yet received transcripts relating to the trial-within-a-trial despite previously receiving transcripts after court sittings.

The trial centres on the September 28 2024 massacre in Ngobozana village near Lusikisiki, where 18 people — 15 women, a 13-year-old boy and two men — were shot dead at two neighbouring homesteads while preparing for a traditional ceremony.

A second case relates to the August 19 2024 murder of Gijana in KwaBhaca.

The state alleges both incidents were linked to drug-related disputes and were orchestrated by Ndamase from prison.

Six men are on trial — Ndamase, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma and Mawethu Nomdlembu.

They face 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

All have pleaded not guilty.

The court has already ruled that confessions made by Ndende, Myekethe, Hintsa and Vuma are admissible.

According to the state, those confessions implicated Ndamase.

Ndamase and Nomdlembu did not make confessions.

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