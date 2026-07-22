MONEY MAESTRO |Are leaving money with SARS?

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Every year, as tax season rolls around, I have the same conversation with clients: “I wonder if I’m claiming everything I’m entitled to?”

It’s a great question—and one that could be worth thousands of rands.

Many South Africans see submitting a tax return as nothing more than another administrative task.

But it should be viewed as a financial planning opportunity.

Taking the time to understand the deductions, allowances and tax incentives that may apply to your personal circumstances could make a meaningful difference to your financial future.

Many taxpayers either don’t know what they’re entitled to claim or assume it isn’t worth the effort.

As a result, legitimate deductions often go unclaimed.

While every taxpayer’s situation is unique, there may be opportunities relating to retirement fund contributions, qualifying medical expenses, approved charitable donations and other SARS-approved deductions or tax incentives.

The important point is this: don’t guess. Make informed decisions and ensure that any claims are fully supported and comply with SARS requirements.

What excites me most isn’t simply the possibility of receiving a tax refund — it’s what that money can achieve if it’s used wisely.

Imagine investing your refund instead of spending it.

Whether it’s contributing to your retirement, building an emergency fund, investing in a tax-free savings account, or growing a diversified investment portfolio, that money has the potential to compound over time and create lasting financial security.

Financial success isn’t always about earning more. Often, it’s about making smarter decisions with the money you already have.

That’s why I encourage every taxpayer to review their tax position carefully each year.

Work with a qualified tax practitioner where appropriate, and speak to your financial adviser about how any tax savings can be incorporated into your broader financial plan.

Tax season isn’t just about complying with SARS. It’s an opportunity to improve your financial wellbeing.

The real question isn’t simply whether you’ll receive a tax refund.

It is: If you do, will you spend it—or will you use it to build the future you’ve always wanted?

Blueprint Finance Brokers owner Scott Roebert has been a financial planner for 25 years, specialising in bespoke investments and retirement planning. You can find him on Facebook

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