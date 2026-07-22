Stutterheim counterfeit liquor dealer fined R100,000

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Luxolo Hlamvana, 36, has been fined R100,000 for manufacturing counterfeit alcohol

A 36-year-old man who was arrested for illegally manufacturing alcohol in April has been fined R100,000.

Luxolo Hlamvana was sentenced to five years of direct imprisonment on Wednesday by the Stutterheim Magistrate’s Court, with an option of avoiding imprisonment by paying the fine.

The court ordered that the fine be paid in structured instalments, with the final payment no later than October 31.

Hlamvana was charged alongside his co-accused, who had their charges withdrawn, which saw him facing charges for illegally manufacturing alcohol.

His conviction follows an intelligence-driven operation conducted on April 22 by members of the KuGompo Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI, in collaboration with the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) and Stutterheim Police Crime Prevention units.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Mhlakuvana said the team acted on credible intelligence regarding the unlawful manufacture and distribution of counterfeit alcoholic beverages.

He said the multidisciplinary team executed a search-and-seizure operation at a residential property ion Riverside Road, Stutterheim.

“During the operation, police uncovered a fully operational clandestine liquor manufacturing facility used to produce, bottle, package and distribute counterfeit alcoholic beverages disguised as well-known commercial brands.

“The illicit operation manufactured products fraudulently labelled as Gordon’s Gin and Old Buck Dry Gin, with the intention of deceiving consumers,” Mhlakuvana said.

“Investigations uncovered an extensive counterfeit production network equipped with industrial-scale manufacturing equipment and packaging materials.

“The team seized approximately 514 bottles of suspected counterfeit Gordon’s Gin, 16 bottles of Old Buck Dry Gin ready for distribution, nearly 500 litres of prepared liquor mixture, and 200 litres of ethanol believed to have been used as the primary ingredient in the manufacturing process.

“Hundreds of empty bottles, counterfeit labels, original bottle caps, sealing equipment and other specialised production implements were also confiscated as exhibits.

“A Nissan bakkie allegedly used to transport and distribute the illicit products was also seized,” Mhlakuvana said.

The total estimated value of the confiscated liquor, manufacturing equipment and related exhibits was calculated to be about R350,000.

Hlamvana remained in custody from the time of his arrest and appeared in court several times before his sentencing.

Upon being sentenced by the court, Hlamvana chose to pay the fine and avoid direct imprisonment.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch