Traditional Eastern Cape leader honoured with category two funeral status

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Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso was the chairperson of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders.

The Eastern Cape government has committed to honouring the late chair of the House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders, Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso, with an official provincial category two funeral when the stalwart is laid to rest on Friday.

Gwadiso, 63, passed away on Thursday morning in his sleep at his home in Nkanunu Great Place, Ngqeleni, in the OR Tambo district, where he will be laid to rest.

The provincial government announced this after Gwadiso’s memorial service, which was held in Bhisho on Tuesday and featured various traditional leaders and organisations, including co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams.

The president approved premier Oscar Mabuyane’s request to have the traditional leader buried with respect and recognised as someone who had a great impact on the province.

Distinguished people can be granted a special provincial official funeral category.

For that to happen, the premier of a province sends a request to the president for consideration if they feel a resident deserves such recognition.

As opposed to the category one provincial funeral, a category two provincial funeral (which is a special case/request) will see a reduced police presence handling necessary traffic routing and escort logistics, rather than a full ceremonial motorcade.

Additionally, police officials will still step in to serve as ceremonial pallbearers or hand over the flag, but the family can request a mix of police and family pallbearers.

Outpourings of support continue to come from within the traditional and political leadership structures, demonstrating the character of Gwadiso and the shock of his death.

Mabuyane is scheduled to attend the burial and deliver the eulogy, as is the custom for a category two funeral.

He has conveyed his condolences to the Gwadiso family, the AmaKhonjwaso Traditional Community, the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan leaders and the broader institution of traditional leadership.

“The passing of Nkosi Gwadiso is a great loss not only to his family but to the people of the Eastern Cape,” Mabuyane said.

“He dedicated his life to serving others and made a lasting contribution to the development of our communities.

“We honour his legacy and extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

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