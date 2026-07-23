Glimmer of a solution for Beacon Bay’s once-pristine dams

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Plastic bottles and debris washed down the Nahoon River after heavy rain.

A journey down memory lane for a boy who grew up wild in then-East London revealed an unpublicised pollution horror — but also a glimmer of a solution.

Tony Dubber, now retired, recalled how he and his similarly feral boyhood friends would run around in the hills of yet-to-be developed Beacon Bay in the 1970s.

Their favourite spots were two dams, one a quarry, in a valley.

Today they are swathed by Nompumelelo township, which has mushroomed in recent decades.

Dubber says these formerly pristine waters, which he and his angling friends helped stock with fish, are now stinking, sewage and plastic-filled grease traps for a township which lacks basic infrastructure, in this case sewage and storm drainage systems.

With the waters, once capable of producing good catches of bass, are now foetid, dead, Dubber recalled how it could be, if repaired.

“I grew up in Abbotsford, and as a teenager, we used to play in the hills between now-Nompumelelo and the Abbotsford Christian Centre. It was all municipal commonage,” he said.

“There was one house that was on top of that hill. It was a wood and iron house where a couple lived, and the municipality allowed them to stay on that property. Nobody else lived on that land.

“One of my friends’ uncle told him about bass that he had put in a dam at the top just behind where Homeleigh garage is now.

“There was another quarry dam 500m uphill so my cousin and I went fishing there and we caught 12 bass in half an hour. This smaller dam was full of bass, it was untouched.

“After a couple of days of fishing there, we decided we’ll put some of our bass in the other dam, which was very deep with crystal clear water, and eventually, a few years later, we could see them in shoals, but we could never catch them.

“They were not interested in our lures because they had so much food from nature.

“Fast forward, you know, 50 years later, there isn’t an inch on that ground, that’s not occupied, and many people don’t know about these dams.

“I returned to those dams a few years ago and at one the smell of that pollution actually burnt my nose.

“It was terrible. I tried to get help from an environmental friend of mine who worked there, but nothing happened.

“I went back there two weeks ago, and the dam wall was broken.

“All this stuff flows into the Nahoon River 500m below Abbotsford Bridge after each heavy rain.

“I took Kevin Harris (of Green Ripple and Save Nahoon) with me, and we went to see how we could solve the problem of the pollution.

The solution, say Dubber and Harris, exists all along the trash line, from the moment people throw plastic bottles and other junk into the stream higher up.

Simply making sure that black bin bags were regularly supplied, used and picked up, would be a start.

“Using pool nets to catch the plastic bottles and the rest is viable, so I think we just got to get cracking on it now.”

Harris said: “We took a look around deep Nompumelelo. The primary source of our plastic pollution is an abandoned quarry dam and cesspool sewage stream that carries the plastic to our river and ocean via a culvert into the Nahoon below Abbotsford Christian school.

“The quarry is fed by an underground water source, so it constantly runs. But there is a spillway bringing in the trash exiting the quarry which is narrow and can easily be netted.

“There are also Spar vouchers available at the nearby buy-back centre for those willing to clear the future net.

“A strategic pool net is very easy to place ahead of next rain in the spillway area. Nets will save literally tons of plastic entering our river and sea.”

However, Harris said the provision of sewage and storm drain infrastructure was the most effective long-term solution and this meant changing the attitude of government, and it’s spending pattern.

More needed to be spent on people and nature, and less on self-enrichment.

Buffalo City spokesperson Luzuko Buku responded to queries saying: “It is crucial to indicate that the municipality will be conducting the envisaged Nahoon outfall sewer upgrade project with design and other initial works to be undertaken in this financial year.

“This in our view is what will lead to a lasting solution on the matter.

“To deal with the current situation we are deploying contractors to clean manholes and address current blockages as a short-term measure.

“We are also implementing pipe dragging on main lines to reduce the environmental impact of spillages.

“We have observed that the frequent blockages are primarily caused by the illegal disposal of refuse into the system by community members.

“To mitigate this, the metro is conducting consultations in conjunction with the councillor to educate residents on appropriate waste disposal.

“Regular maintenance of infrastructure is done to protect the Nahoon River and surrounding areas.

“The goal is to minimise spillages from both the Nompumelelo township while the upgrade of the Nahoon sewer outfall is being done.”

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