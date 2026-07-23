OR Tambo mayor warns attacks on municipal assets hurt communities

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OR Tambo district mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana says theft and vandalism of municipal property are impacting the communities it serves.

OR Tambo district municipality mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana has warned that attacks on municipal assets are undermining service delivery, saying it is communities that ultimately bear the cost.

His comments come days after a Toyota Hilux bakkie belonging to the district municipality was recovered in Qumbu after it was hijacked in Mthatha last month.

Municipal spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane said the vehicle was hijacked on June 20 at about 2pm near the Ncambedlana water reservoir while an employee was carrying out official duties.

“The employee was at the reservoir as part of his official municipal duties,” she said.

“At the time of the incident, the only other person present on the site was a security guard. According to the employee’s account, two people accosted him before hijacking the bakkie. The case was reported to Madeira police station.”

Kolwane said the employee had been monitoring water levels at the facility when the hijacking occurred.

She said the vehicle was recovered in a private yard in Qumbu on Saturday but had been stripped of several parts.

“The affected employees were referred to the municipality’s employee wellness unit for appropriate support and assistance,” she said.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Col Siphokazi Mawisa had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

Ngqondwana praised the police’s Tactical Response Team for recovering the vehicle but said the incident highlighted the wider impact of attacks on municipal infrastructure.

“This recovery is encouraging, but it also highlights a painful truth: every attack on a municipal asset is an attack on the community it serves,” he said.

“A hijacked vehicle, a vandalised water scheme, stolen electrical cables or a stripped pump station does not punish the municipality. It delays water reaching households, disrupts essential services and diverts scarce public funds from development to replacing what criminals have destroyed.”

He urged residents to help protect municipal infrastructure.

“Protecting it means protecting your family’s access to water, your community’s progress and the future we are all working to build.”

The municipality has repeatedly raised concerns about the cost of vandalism and theft.

Last year, municipal manager Basil Mase said the district had spent more than R200m over two years repairing damaged water schemes and warned that continued attacks could place severe strain on municipal finances.

In an awareness campaign released on social media, Mase called on residents to help combat the destruction of water infrastructure across the district’s five local municipalities — King Sabata Dalindyebo, Ingquza Hill, Mhlontlo, Nyandeni and Port St Johns.

“We urge people to work with their government to fight this. Each one of us must be a soldier in the fight against vandalism and looting of water schemes,” he said.

The OR Tambo district municipality supplies potable water to about 1.4-million people across nine towns and nearly 1,000 villages.

Ngqondwana has previously blamed the widespread vandalism of water infrastructure on organised criminal syndicates targeting pump stations and regional water schemes.

Last month, Ngqondwana and Mase appeared before the SA Human Rights Commission to answer questions over the district municipality’s failure to provide clean water to some communities.

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